Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd Top Spotify’s List of Biggest Artists in 2025

Spotify’s roundup of the biggest artists of the year is here, and once again Bad Bunny reigns supreme. The Puerto Rican rapper was the biggest artist of 2025, amassing 19.8 billion streams globally. This is the fourth time Bad Bunny has topped Spotify’s global list as he previously held the title in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Additionally, Bad Bunny’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos” was the top global album of the year. To celebrate the achievement, Spotify teamed up with Stillz and A1 Productions to create a short film following Bad Bunny’s Sapo Concho. Spotify is also launching fan experiences in San Juan, Paris, Mexico City, Bogotá and Madrid, and they even hid a Bad Bunny-related Easter Egg on its platform.

As for the rest of the global artists, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish rounded out the Top 5. The top albums of the year were a bit more spread out: Bad Bunny’s “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” was followed by the soundtrack for “KPop Demon Hunters,” followed by “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” SZA’s “SOS Deluxe: LANA” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet.”

Both Bad Bunny and Eilish appeared in the five most-listened to songs of the year. Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” came in second place, and Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” came in fifth place. But the top song globally of the year was Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile.” ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” came in third place, and Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” came in fourth place.

As for the biggest podcasts of the year, Joe Rogan once again took the top spot, a position he’s held onto for the past six years. However, Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” came in second place followed by “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” and Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend.” Wellness podcasts were a big trend on Spotify this year — in addition to “The Mel Robbins Podcast,” “Huberman Lab,” Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” and Chris Williamson’s “Modern Wisdom” all made the Top 10 global podcast list.

On a more personal level, Spotify also introduced several new features to make users’ annual Wrapped content a bit more fun. For the first time ever, the platform spotlighted individual users’ top albums and top audiobook genres. Spotify also treated subscribers to clips from their favorite authors and podcasters — an expansion on Spotify’s annual tradition of sending artist messages to their biggest fans on the platform. They also introduced a year-end Listening Archive, which uses AI to show subscribers their most memorable streaming days.

There are also several new community-focused Wrapped features this year. For example, now subscribers will be able to share their Listening Age, a metric that compares a subscriber’s musical tastes to others in their age group. There are also Spotify Clubs this year, a feature that celebrates listeners’ streaming habits by sorting them into one of six clubs. The Fan Leaderboard then lets listeners see where they rank among listeners worldwide when it comes to their favorite artists.

Last but certainly not least is Wrapped Party. This new interactive feature lets users turn their listening data into a live competition they can play with friends. To join Wrapped Party, visit the Wrapped Hub on the platform, search for ‘Wrapped Party’ in Spotify or access it at the end of your personalized experience.

Here’s the full roundup of top artists, songs, albums, podcasts and audiobooks both globally and in the U.S.:

Top Global Artists of 2025:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift The Weeknd Drake Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ariana Grande Arijit Singh Fuerza Regida

Top Global Songs of 2025:

“Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars “Ordinary” by Alex Warren “DtMF” by Bad Bunny “back to friends” by sombr “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast “luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar “That’s So True” by Gracie Abrams “WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish

Top Global Albums of 2025:

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter MAYHEM by Lady Gaga You’ll Be Alright, Kid by Alex Warren I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen GNX by Kendrick Lamar Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

Top Global Podcasts of 2025:

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Huberman Lab Crime Junkie Modern Wisdom On Purpose with Jay Shetty The Tucker Carlson Show

Top Global Audiobooks in Premium of 2025:

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros “A Court of Thorns and Rosesby” Sarah J. Maas “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach “A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry

Top U.S. Artists of 2025:

Taylor Swift Drake Morgan Wallen Kendrick Lamar Bad Bunny The Weeknd SZA Zach Bryan Tyler, The Creator Kanye West

Top U.S. Songs of 2025:

“luther (with sza)” by Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Ordinary” by Alex Warren “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “tv off (feat. lefty gunplay)” by Kendrick Lamar & Lefty Gunplay “Golden” by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast “back to friends” by sombr “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan “Timeless (feat. Playboi Carti)” by The Weeknd & Playboi Carti “No One Noticed” by The Marías

Top U.S. Albums of 2025:

I’m The Problem by Morgan Wallen SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys GNX by Kendrick Lamar Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter So Close To What by Tate McRae The Life of a Showgirl by Taylor Swift One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

Top U.S. Podcasts of 2025:

The Joe Rogan Experience This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie The Shawn Ryan Show The Tucker Carlson Show The Daily Huberman Lab Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Top U.S. Audiobooks in Premium of 2025: