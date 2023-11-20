Disney’s Aggressive Price Hikes Shake Up the Streaming Landscape | Chart

From Netflix to Hulu to Max, here’s whose prices are meeting —and exceeding — their demand

The cost of streaming is going up.

Given the changes seen in the entertainment industry since we last looked at the pricing landscape of U.S. streamers in Q1 it should not be surprising that there have been a number of price increases recently. There was already pressure from Wall Street for these companies to make streaming profitable. Now, as the strikes come to an end and it looks like writers and actors will be paid more for their work, the cost of producing content is likely to rise. Consumers should expect to shoulder some of the burden of more expensive content in the form of higher subscription fees.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics

