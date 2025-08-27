Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement Post Breaks Instagram Record With Over 1 Million Reposts

Taylor Swift’s wedding era is already breaking records.

The pop star went on Instagram on Tuesday to announce her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Only a day later, the post has already broken engagement records for the social media platform for the most reposts. The post has already surpassed the 1 million mark.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨” Swift said on Instagram in a joint post with Kelce (whose Instagram handle is “killatrav”). Attached to the post was the song “So High School,” which is presumably about the Chiefs player and podcast host.

So far, the post has more than 30 million likes, with the first million coming within the first 10 minutes. Meta additionally said on Wednesday that the announcement has more than one million reposts. According to Billboard, this surpasses the platform’s previous record.

It’s been a big month for the pop star. Earlier in August, Swift announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” which will drop on Oct. 3. The album features 12 tracks, with the title song featuring friend and tour opener Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift also joined her now-fiancé on the podcast “New Heights,” which Kelce hosts with his brother and fellow football player Jason Kelce. The episode shattered the previous “New Heights” listening record, garnering 13 million YouTube views in a single day.

It’s been around two years since the musician and athlete struck up their surprising romance. After Kelce attended Swift’s concert at Arrowhead Stadium (the Chiefs’ home turf) in 2023, the football player began publicly commenting on his admiration, both romantic and professional, for the pop star. Soon after, Swift appeared in his private suite alongside his mother at a Chiefs game, hinting that this was more than just one-sided banter.

Now, it’s wedding bells for the power couple, prompting a number of reactions from fans, politicians and other celebs. Even President Donald Trump chimed in — typically a critic of Swift and her brand — by surprisingly wishing the pair luck.