‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Became a Symbol. That Took Its Toll as a TV Show

The Hulu series struck a cultural nerve when it premiered in 2017, but the intrusion of reality added degrees of difficulty to the drama

Emily in "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

For a time they were everywhere — women clad in striking crimson cloaks, inspired by the Hulu series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” silently calling attention to threats to women’s reproductive rights, from Brett Kavanaugh’s 2018 Supreme Court nomination hearing to protests in the U.K., Ireland, Poland and Argentina.

Eight years after its premiere, the series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel is coming to a much lower-key close, indicative of all that’s happened in that intervening time, and the toll that becoming an iconic symbol, far beyond a mere TV show, can creatively exact on any work of art.

The subject matter of “The Handmaid’s Tale” obviously lent itself to that, but when the show began its trek to the screen, few could have clearly anticipated the way real-life events would draw it further into the collision of politics and pop culture, an intersection as treacherous to navigate as it is increasingly difficult to avoid.

Brian Lowry

Brian Lowry is the Media Editor at TheWrap, writing about media and its intersection with politics. He is a veteran media and television columnist, critic and reporter, with eight years at CNN as a columnist and critic. Before that he was chief TV critic at Variety and a reporter columnist covering television for the Los…

Comments