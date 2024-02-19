You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“True Detective: Night Country” wrapped up its mystery with a ratings high for the season.

The conclusion of the Alaska-set mystery drew 3.2 million viewers across HBO and Max — up 55% from last season’s finale — according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures and internal viewing data from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Viewership for the Feb. 18 finale made it the most-watched Sunday night episode of the season, marking a 57% increase from the audience who tuned in for the season premiere in January. (Last week’s penultimate Episode 5 tallied 5 million viewers from its early Friday debut, which was pushed up to avoid conflicting with Super Bowl Sunday.)

For comparison, the “True Detective: Night Country” finale audience exceeded that of the “Succession” series finale, which drew 2.9 million viewers. It also marked about half the audience for the “Euphoria” Season 2 finale, which scored 6.6 million viewers.

After debuting to an audience of over 2 million people for the season premiere, viewership for Episode 2 grew by 28% to hit 2.6 million viewers, before Episode 3 saw a 5% uptick with 2.7 million viewers.

The Jodie Foster-led season has become the series’ most-watched installment yet as it averages 12.7 million average viewers across platforms, outpacing the 11.9 million viewers brought in by “True Detective” Season 1, which starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

Since its season premiere, “True Detective: Night Country” continues to rank as the most-watched title on Max, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Led by Foster and Kali Reis as estranged detective partners Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively, this installment of the crime franchise follows the duo as they reunite to investigate the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in small town Ennis, Alaska, and begin to find a connection between the death of an indigenous woman years ago.

“True Detective: Night Country” also stars Finn Bennett as Peter Prior, Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers, John Hawkes as Hank Prior, Anna Lambe as Kayla Prior, Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro and Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau.