‘Twisters’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Twisters” is sweeping audiences off their couches and into the theaters.

The standalone follow-up to “Twister” (1996) grossed over $80 million in its first weekend and was the third highest-grossing film of 2024.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos lead the disaster film as a ragtag group of storm chasers. Jones plays Kate Carter, a once disaster-seeker turned to corporate weather pro, while Powell plays Tyler Owens, a viral “tornado wrangler.” The two team up with Javi, a longtime friend of Kate’s played by Anthony Ramos, to tackle the biggest twister Oklahoma’s seen in generations.

The cast also features some newcomers but (spoiler alert!) no cameo from Helen Hunt. For the complete “Twisters” cast and character guide, keep reading.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Carter

Daisy Edgar-Jones on the “Twisters” red carpet (Credit: Getty Images)

Kate Carter is a young woman who suffered through a tragedy while attempting a new experiment – her idea was that she could dissipate particularly violent tornadoes from the inside out. Her hypothesis might have merit, but executing it led to the death of several of her classmates. She is brought back into the fray by her old friend Javi (Anthony Ramos), who is attempting to work out some new storm-busting technology of his own. Can her technology still work after all these years?

Edgar-Jones is perhaps best known for her role on the Hulu miniseries “Normal People,” but has also appeared in movies “Fresh” and “Where the Crawdads Sing,” along with the acclaimed limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Glen Powell as Tyler Owens

Glen Powell in “Twisters” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Far from your typical meteorologist, Tyler Owens is a renegade – a self-billed “tornado wrangler” with a YouTube channel, a rabid fanbase and some pretty good merchandise. His motto (“If you feel it, chase it!”) is something that he applies to all areas of his life. And under all that bravado, he’s got a good heart and an inquisitive mind. He might just be the key to helping Kate realize her dreams.

Powell is certainly having a moment. He parlayed his breakthrough role in “Top Gun: Maverick” into a hot streak that has included the romcom sleeper hit “Anyone But You” and the Netflix comedic thriller “Hit Man.”

Anthony Ramos as Javi

Anthony Ramos attends the premiere of “Twisters” in Los Angeles (Credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

Javi is one of Kate Carter’s oldest friends and a fellow survivor of their grad school experiment gone wrong. Now, he works for a group that is looking to develop storm-warning technology via cutting-edge military equipment. But who is paying for this detection service? And to what end? Also, more importantly, will his crush on Kate be sucked into the vortex due to the arrival of Tyler Owens on the scene?

One of the original cast members of “Hamilton,” Ramos has had a pretty awesome run in movies too, appearing in “A Star is Born,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “In the Heights” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

Brandon Perea as Boone

Brandon Perea attends the premiere of “Twisters” in Los Angeles (Credit: Getty Images)

Boone is Tyler’s right-hand man and an essential member of his storm-chasing crew – his videographer, his hype-man and his partner in crime. Boone is always down to chase a tornado and his energy is downright infectious.

Perea is known for his role in the mysterious Netflix series “The OA” and for his breakout big-screen performance in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” where he was also menaced by a sinister cloud.

Maura Tierney as Cathy

Maura Tierney attends Prime Video’s “American Rust: Broken Justice” special screening in New York City (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Cathy is Kate’s doting mother. A farmer in a quiet part of Oklahoma, she wants her daughter to be safe but she also would love for the storms to be less severe (and for her feed to cost her less). She is one of the subtle voices of the climate crisis in “Twisters.”

Tierney is a true legend. She has been in so many movies, most recently as the psychically scarred mother to the doomed Von Erich boys in “The Iron Claw,” but also in “Insomnia,” “Forces of Nature,” “Liar Liar,” “Primal Fear” and many more. She has an equally impressive legacy on the small screen, where she starred in 97 episodes of “NewsRadio” and 189 episodes of “ER,” all between 1995 and 2009. Since then, she’s been on “Rescue Me,” “The Office,” “The Good Wife,” “Your Honor” and “American Rust.”

Sasha Lane as Lilly

Sasha Lane attends the premiere of “Twisters” in Los Angeles (Credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

Lilly is a member of Tyler’s storm-chasing posse and the group’s drone operator.

Lane burst onto the scene with the terrific Andrea Arnold film “American Honey” in 2016. Since then, she has appeared in the 2019 “Hellboy” reboot and 2022’s excellent “How to Blow Up a Pipeline.” On the small screen, she could be seen in Steven Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” redo, the Marvel Cinematic Universe series “Loki” (as a member of the TVA) and in the limited series “Conversations With Friends” and “The Crowded Room.”

David Corenswet as Scott

David Corenswet attends the premiere for “Pearl” in Toronto, Ontario (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Scott is Javi’s business partner in his new venture. But whereas Javi is more interested in helping people, Scott wants to collect the data to help his other business partners and to make the most money possible. Because of course he does!

Corenswet has appeared in movies like “Pearl” (as the doomed projectionist) and “The Greatest Hits,” along with television series like Ryan Murphy Netflix shows “The Politician” and “Hollywood,” and HBO limited series “We Own This City.” But his most promising roles seem ahead of him – “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman just began streaming on Apple TV+, and next summer, he’ll enter an entirely new echelon of fame as the star of James Gunn’s “Superman” for Warner Bros. and DC.

Kiernan Shipka as Addy

Kiernan Shipka (Getty Images)

Addy is a member of Kate’s doomed storm-chasing team in college.

Shipka got her big break as Sally Draper, daughter of Don Draper, on AMC’s breakout series “Mad Men.” She also starred as Sabrina Spellman in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and returned to the character for the CW series “Riverdale.” As far as movies go, she has starred in Osgood Perkins’ “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” and reteamed with the filmmaker for this summer’s “Longlegs.” She also starred in the winning Prime Video horror comedy “Totally Killer” and can be seen alongside Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in this holiday’s “Red One.”

Harry Hadden-Paton as Ben

Harry Hadden-Paton attends the premiere of “Twisters” in Los Angeles (Credit: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

Ben is a British journalist who accompanies Tyler and his wild crew on their storm-chasing adventures for an upcoming story. While in the midst of the adventure, he realizes that he might have a new subject for his article: Kate Carter.

Hadden-Paton is an accomplished stage actor (he starred in a revival of “My Fair Lady” on Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award nomination) but you probably remember him from “Downton Abbey” (and the two “Downton Abbey” movies). Don’t worry, he’s in the third “Downton Abbey” movie, too. It’s filming now.