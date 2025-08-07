YouTube Bookmarks $3 Million From LA Wildfire Relief Fund to Support Local Creators

After previously pledging to donate $15 million towards wildfire relief and rebuilding efforts in Los Angeles, YouTube is allocating $3 million from that fund to support creative professionals based in Los Angeles who have been impacted by the fires.

Specifically, these funds will go to YouTube creators who had their homes destroyed or damaged during the devastating natural disaster that killed at least 30 people, destroyed more than 18,000 homes and structures and burned over 57,000 acres. The fund will also extend to the broader creative community, offering financial support to professionals in the performing arts and entertainment space who were impacted by the fires. This support will come whether or not the professionals in question create on YouTube.

“The January fires were devastating, and the road to recovery is long for so many. As my family and I are among those who lost a home, I know firsthand the challenges our community is facing,” Adam Stewart, vice president of sales, wrote in a blog post announcing the effort. “Many in our YouTube family have been directly impacted, losing not just their homes, but their studios, equipment and the dedicated spaces where they bring their ideas to life. That’s why we feel a deep responsibility to continue our support.”

These funds will be distributed through a partnership between YouTube and the Entertainment Community Fund. A national organization that helps professionals working in theater, film, television, radio, music and dance, the Entertainment Community Fund assists those in the creative community whether they work on stage, on camera or behind the scenes.

When the wildfires happened at the beginning of the year, YouTube was among the companies that donated the most to the disaster. Both YouTube and Disney donated $15 million. Additionally, Amazon, Netflix and NBCUniversal parent Comcast donated $10 million each, and Paramount Global donated $1 million.