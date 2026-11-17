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Johnny Depp, a one-time box office kingpin thanks to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, returned to theaters this weekend in his first major Hollywood role since 2018. After a slew of bad press and a very public domestic abuse trial, Depp tested his mainstream mettle with a goofy take on “A Christmas Carol” in Paramount’s horror-tinged “Ebenezer.”

The film opened to $19 million domestic to take the No. 1 slot at the box office, grossing $42 million worldwide. Not bad, but not spectacular. So, what’s the verdict?

Depp re-enters the mainstream in a very different era for movie stars. Moviegoers just rejected Tom Cruise a month ago with the disastrous “Digger,” and Marvel heroes like Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth struggle to move anything that isn’t existing IP over the $100 million mark.

So any sort of “comeback” for Depp likely wasn’t going to look like a huge smash. The good news for his team and Paramount is that those who did come out opening weekend were Depp fans — 50% of those surveyed named the actor as their primary reason for their interest. Those fans also gave the movie an A- CinemaScore despite it getting mostly negative reviews from critics.

Aside from a hypothetical “Pirates” return, Depp has not yet publicly attached himself to any other projects, Hollywood or otherwise, in the future. “Ebenezer” was likely the test balloon to see where he should take things from here. Its relative success — the film had a $38 million budget and $50 million marketing spend — probably means there’s more to come, but in this altered environment it’ll be interesting to see if Depp goes the IP route or sticks to mid-budget swings that are lower risk.

Now, on to the rest as we tackle the next James Bond, the DC shakeup and more in this week’s newsletter.

Robert Pattinson Is 007

Robert Pattinson screentesting for James Bond (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond! Honestly, I love this pick. Pattinson consistently makes excellent choices as a performer — he has the range of a Gary Oldman or Philip Seymour Hoffman, but the looks of Brad Pitt. He’s equally adept at challenging character work in films like “Primetime” or “The Drama” as he is in big tentpoles like “The Batman,” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was already basically a Bond audition that he nailed. I cannot wait to see what he does with this role, especially with Denis Villeneuve at the helm.

Box Office: ‘Ebenezer’ Leads With $19 Million, ‘How to Rob a Bank’ Gets Busted With $5 Million

Depp’s “Ebenezer” won the weekend in terms of new releases, but on the flip side there’s Amazon MGM’s “How to Rob a Bank,” a $60 million YouTube-tinged crime action comedy starring Nicholas Hoult that got busted with just a $5.1 million opening from 2,810 theaters. Directed by David Leitch, the film has received negative reviews and only somewhat positive audience reception with a B- on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 34% critics and 78% audience.

With such a low start outside the top 5 and its core 18-34 audience likely to either watch “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” next weekend or just stay home and play “Grand Theft Auto VI,” “How to Rob a Bank” is looking like it will fall down the charts fast.

Things are looking a bit more hopeful for Warner Bros.’ “The Cat in the Hat,” which stayed in the No. 2 spot on the charts this weekend with an $11.4 million second weekend, dropping just 43% from its $20.5 million opening.

While opening far lower than past Dr. Seuss adaptations like Illumination’s 2018 “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Warner has expressed confidence that “The Cat in the Hat” can leg out through Thanksgiving and beyond among families as more and more of them get time to go to the movies closer to the holidays. The film will need those legs to rise past its break-even point as it currently has a $38.2 million domestic and $55.8 million global cume against a $92 million budget.

Toho/GKids’ “Godzilla Minus Zero” is in third after leading last weekend, plummeting 73% despite its acclaim to an $8.3 million second weekend after opening to $30.6 million.

While proving to be a frontloaded title, the Japanese production has built enough of an audience that it is set to pass the $57.1 million U.S. run of its 2023 predecessor “Godzilla Minus One,” as it stands just shy of $49 million domestic after just two weekends. – Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Latcham is taking over James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe. (Credit: Chris Smith/TheWrap)

The Spotlight

Two doses of DC analysis this week from TheWrap’s film reporters Drew Taylor, Umberto Gonzales and Jeremy Fuster. First, Gonzales and Fuster unpack the immediate shakeup of DC with the firing of James Gunn and Peter Safran, and what the hiring of Jeremy Latcham means for the future of the franchise. Then, Taylor and Gonzales dig into whether Skydance can hope to rebuild trust with a DC fanbase that has been burned by four reboots in a decade.

New Releases

Getting Real About Juice: Umberto Gonzales writes about why Hollywood stars are finally opening up about steroid use.

Governors Awards Red Carpet: Inde Navarrette, Florence Pugh, Zendaya and more hit the red carpet at Sunday’s Governors Awards.

The Gray Man: James Gray’s acclaimed drama “Paper Tiger” is off to a strong start at the specialty box office.

RIP DCU: Casey Loving writes an obit for James Gunn’s DC universe.

“Friday the 13th” Rebooted: Drew Taylor talks to the producer of the new “Friday the 13th” to find out how the indie redo got off the ground.

Concession Stand

Danny Boyle says they have to raise the money to complete the “28 Years Later” trilogy.

James Gunn says nobody at Skydance has even seen “Man of Tomorrow” yet.

Margot Robbie will star in the next film from “The Drama” filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli.

What I’m Watching

Tommy Lee Jones is giving one of the best performances of his career on FX’s “The Lowdown” as the father of Ethan Hawke’s rogue journalist Lee Raybon. It’s a soulful, heartbreaking and surprising turn from the 80-year-old. Here’s hoping Emmy voters don’t forget.