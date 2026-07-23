8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

It is a packed week for TV premieres. Hulu has the latest season of a recently resurrected animated comedy, which dropped its new episodes all at once on Monday, while Paramount+ has a new batch of adventures for “Star Trek” fans to enjoy and HBO Max has the premiere of the most unlikely “Big Bang Theory” spinoff to date. Elsewhere, Netflix has a 90-minute true crime doc that will no doubt catch subscribers’ attention and Apple TV has a new ensemble pickleball comedy starring Jake Johnson and Ed Harris.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“King of the Hill” Season 15 (Disney/Mike Judge) “King of the Hill” Season 15 (Hulu) A year after the series made its unexpected return on Hulu, “King of the Hill” is back with more episodes this week. The show’s complete, 10-episode 15th season premiered in its entirety Monday on the streaming service, bringing viewers more of the same laughs and laidback vibes that have long defined the animated comedy. Obviously, if you are a fan of “King of the Hill,” you know what to expect from its latest season. If you are a curious newcomer, though, “King of the Hill” Season 15’s premiere this week may offer the perfect excuse to finally check it out.

“A Toxic Love Story” (Netflix) “A Toxic Love Story” (Netflix) Another week brings another true-crime documentary for Netflix subscribers to devour. This time around, it is “A Toxic Love Story” that seems destined to catch viewers’ attention. Directed by Alexandra Lacey, who helmed last year’s “The Twister: Caught in the Storm,” “A Toxic Love Story” unpacks the fascinating, twisted real-life story about a revenge plot that led to a string of increasingly threatening emails between a newly married U.S. marshal, his new wife and his ex-girlfriend. The story at the heart of the new true crime doc has more twists than any first-time viewer could see coming, and “A Toxic Love Story” truly needs to be seen for its source material to be believed.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 (Jan Thijs/Paramount+) “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 (Paramount+) A year after it wrapped up its third season, Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has returned with more episodes. The fan-favorite series dropped its Season 4 premiere Thursday on Paramount+, offering fans new interstellar adventures to enjoy. The sci-fi show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season, so fans can go into these latest “Strange New Worlds” episodes with the assurance that they are not its last. Following its premiere installment this week, the remaining nine episodes of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Season 4 are set to follow one at a time every Thursday through Sept. 24. also read:

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Renewed for 5th and Final Season Ahead of Season 3 Launch

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in “Ransom Canyon” Season 2. (Jeff Neumann/Netflix) “Ransom Canyon” Season 2 (Netflix) “Ransom Canyon,” one of Netflix’s breakout hit arrivals of 2025, is back with its second season. Based on the novel series of the same name by Jodi Thomas, “Ransom Canyon” Season 2 picks back up with Josh Duhamel’s rancher Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly’s dance hall owner Quinn O’Grady as their strained relationship faces even more challenges, including the arrival of new faces that want to take over their home in different ways. If you watched “Ransom Canyon” Season 1, you know exactly what to expect from its new episodes, and those who loved the series’ debut last year will no doubt want to make some time this weekend for its sophomore run.

Lauren Lapkus and Kevin Sussman in “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.” (HBO Max) “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” (HBO Max) “Big Bang Theory” fans likely never saw a follow-up quite like this coming. Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady, “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is a “Big Bang Theory” spinoff centered around comic store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). The sci-fi comedy follows its eponymous protagonist as he is tasked with averting a multiverse-ending meltdown after accidentally damaging a device created by “Big Bang Theory” leads Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter. Along his journey, Sussman’s Stuart runs into alternate reality versions of himself and his friends. The show’s first episode premiered Thursday on HBO Max with new installments set to follow one at a time every week through Sept. 24.

Jake Johnson and Ed Harris in “The Dink” (Apple TV) “The Dink” (Apple TV) “The Dink” is one of the few original films set to premiere straight to streaming this week. The new Apple TV comedy from director Josh Greenbaum follows an aging tennis pro (Jake Johnson) who stumbles upon an unlikely second chance by playing pickleball at a local club. In addition to Johnson, the film’s impressive ensemble cast includes Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Chloe Fineman, Patton Oswalt and Chris Parnell. Early reviews for “The Dink” have been largely positive, so if you want something lighthearted and fun to watch this weekend, you may not want to look any further than it. The film premieres Friday on Apple TV.

Eric Nam in ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ (Paramount) “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” (Paramount+) “Avatar: The Last Airbender” fans have a reason to rejoice this week. On Saturday, the franchise’s new animated film installment, “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,” is slated to make its long-awaited premiere on Paramount+. Directed by Lauren Montgomery, the new film is set after the events of the original “Last Airbender” series. The film picks up with Avatar Aang (voiced by Eric Nam) as an adult and follows him and his friends as they search for a way to rebuild the long-destroyed Air Nation. The film promises to be a must-see for “Avatar” fans, one that expands the beloved franchise in exciting and unexpected ways.