The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Disney+ and More

This week’s streaming premieres feature a healthy assortment of exciting new TV shows and movies. Disney+ has both the second season of a fan-favorite superhero show and the 20th anniversary special of a beloved Disney Channel classic arriving this week, while two of this year’s most blackly comic thrillers have made their VOD debuts. Elsewhere, Netflix has a promising new horror limited series premiering this week and Hulu is also set to unveil an intriguing, star-studded time-travel crime thriller on Friday.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll in season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again” (Disney+/Marvel Studios) “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2 (Disney+) Marvel and Disney+’s “Daredevil: Born Again” continues this week. The “Daredevil” reboot’s second season premiered its first episode Tuesday on Disney+, with its remaining seven installments set to follow one at a time every week through May 5. The new season picks up where “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 1 left off — namely, with Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) Anti-Vigilante Task Force ruling New York City with an iron thumb — but there are a few more familiar faces joining Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) this time around, including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). If you are a “Daredevil” fan, checking out the “Born Again” Season 2 premiere this week feels like a no-brainer.

Miley Cyrus in the “Hannah Montana” 20th Anniversary special (Disney) “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” (Disney+) Disney commemorated the 20th anniversary of “Hannah Montana” this week with a retrospective special, which premiered Tuesday night on Disney+. Featuring a sit-down interview with star Miley Cyrus conducted by “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper, the special looks back at what made the original Disney Channel series such a hit with viewers and why it has remained a pop cultural touchstone for so many. The special features appearances from other “Hannah Montana” stars, as well as a musical performance from Cyrus, which just makes it all the more of a must-watch for longtime fans looking for a dose of some sweet, warm-hearted nostalgia.

Glen Powell in “How to Make a Killing” (A24) “How to Make a Killing” (2026) Writer-director John Patton Ford’s “How to Make a Killing” came and went without much fanfare when it hit theaters earlier this year. Loosely inspired by the 1949 British classic “Kind Hearts and Coronets,” the film follows an ambitious blue-collar worker (Glen Powell) who, despite being disowned by his extravagantly rich family, decides to start killing his relatives in order to reclaim the inheritance he believes is rightfully his. Jessica Henwick, Topher Grace, Ed Harris and Margaret Qualley all star in the film in addition to Powell, and if you find the movie’s premise and cast appealing, you may want to make some time for “How to Make a Killing” this week. It is available to buy and stream at home now.

Rachel McAdams in “Send Help” (20th Century Studios) “Send Help” (2026) “How to Make a Killing” is not the only 2026 film that hit the video-on-demand market this week. Director Sam Raimi’s desert island thriller “Send Help,” which ranks right now as one of the best films of the year, also became available to rent and buy at home on Tuesday. Anchored by yet another charismatic, multi-faceted performance from star Rachel McAdams, the film follows an unappreciated office employee who ends up stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash with her emotionally abusive, professionally inept nepo-baby boss (Dylan O’Brien). ALSO READ:

Reel to Real: How Sam Raimi Saved 'Send Help' From a Streaming Release A lot of black-hearted, gory fun ensues as McAdams and O’Brien’s characters battle for control over the other. If you have not seen “Send Help” yet, now is your chance to finally check it out.

“Bait” Season 1 (Prime Video) “Bait” Season 1 (Prime Video) Amazon’s Prime Video dropped all six episodes of “Bait” Season 1 on its streaming platform Wednesday. Starring, created and written by Riz Ahmed, the British comedy series follows a struggling actor (Ahmed) whose life spirals out of control over the course of four days after he is given one last chance to hit it big in the form of a high-stakes, life-changing audition. Ahmed leads the series alongside Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Aasiya Shah, Sajid Hasan, Ritu Arya, Weruche Opia, Rafe Spall and Nabhaan Rizwan. A surreal, metatextual comedy, “Bait” has more than enough star power and charm to warrant carving out a spot for it on your watchlist this weekend.

Camila Morrone in “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” (Netflix) “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” (Netflix) “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” comes from creator Haley Z. Boston and is executive produced by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The new horror miniseries follows a young couple (Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco) whose week leading up to their wedding is besieged by, well, some very bad happenings. Netflix went out of its way to keep the details of the series’ story under wraps in the weeks leading up to its premiere this Thursday, but the show’s trailers have all been thick with atmosphere, dread and uncertainty. It is, consequently, one of the most intriguing and promising of this week’s TV premieres, and well-deserving of some of your attention.

“For All Mankind” (Credit: Sony/Apple TV) “For All Mankind” Season 5 (Apple TV) “For All Mankind,” one of the most acclaimed sci-fi dramas of the past 10 years, returns this week with its fifth season. The series’ Season 5 premiere is slated to debut Friday on Apple TV, while its remaining nine chapters are scheduled to follow one at a time weekly through May 29. This late into the show’s run, you likely already know if “For All Mankind” and its alternate reality — one in which the Soviet Union succeeded at reaching the Moon before the United States — are for you. If that is the case, you will no doubt want to dive into “For All Mankind” Season 5 this week. Even better, you can do so with the knowledge that the series has already been renewed for a sixth and final season.