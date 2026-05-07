The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week’s streaming premieres form an interesting collection of movie and TV titles. On the one hand, two very different 2026 theatrical releases have finally arrived on the video-on-demand market this week, while Netflix is on the verge of unveiling a star-studded new, feature-length drama on Friday. Elsewhere, FX has already released a surprise bonus episode of one of its most popular shows on Hulu, and Shudder and AMC+ have teamed up to co-host the long-awaited third season of a certain, acclaimed anthology horror series.

With all that in mind, here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

David McKenna in “Lord of the Flies.” (Lisa Tomasetti/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television) “Lord of the Flies” (Netflix) A classic story is brought to unflinching new life in “Lord of the Flies.” Based on the 1954 novel of the same name by William Golding, the new Netflix original is the first-ever television adaptation of Golding’s book. Created and developed by “Adolescence” co-creator Jack Thorne, “Lord of the Flies” transforms Golding’s original story of a group of boys in the 1950s who are stranded on a tropical island and end up violently competing against each other for power into a harrowing four-part series. All of its four chapters premiered Monday on Netflix, and if you are either a fan of Golding’s original novel or just intrigued to see more of Thorne’s post-“Adolescence” work, you may want to check out “Lord of the Flies” this week.

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in ‘The Drama’ (Credit: A24) “The Drama” (2026) “The Drama,” one of the most divisive films of the year, has made its VOD debut this week. Written and directed by “Dream Scenario” filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, the film follows a man (Robert Pattinson) and woman (Zendaya) whose seemingly perfect engagement is tested the week prior to their wedding by a shocking revelation. Featuring acclaimed performances from both Pattinson and Zendaya, “The Drama” is darkly comic take on the cost and importance of honesty in a relationship. The film hit theaters in the U.S. in early April and is now available for you to buy and stream from the comfort of your own home. If you do, you can rest easy knowing that you will, at the very least, have something to talk about after you finish it.

Samara Weaving in READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME. (Credit: Searchlight Pictures/Pief Weyman) “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” (2026) 2019’s “Ready or Not” got its long-awaited sequel this year with “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.” Directed, once again, by returning filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the sequel picks up immediately after the events of its parent film and follows Samara Weaving’s terrorized Grace as she is forced to protect her unsuspecting sister (Kathryn Newton) from the same high-stakes hunting ritual that nearly took her own life. The sequel, which earned mostly positive reviews, hit theaters in the U.S. in late March and finally arrived on VOD this week. You now have the chance to catch up on it yourself at home.

“The Bear” (FX) “The Bear: Gary” (Hulu) “The Bear” fans got an unexpected surprise this week when the FX series dropped a surprise standalone episode titled “Gary” on Hulu. Written by series stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal and directed by “The Bear” creator Christopher Storer, the episode takes place three years before the events of “The Bear” Season 1. It follows Moss-Bachrach’s Richie and Bernthal’s Mikey as they go on a road trip together from Chicago to Gary, Indiana, the day before Richie’s then-wife Tiff (Gillian Jacobs) is due to give birth to their daughter. ALSO READ:

'The Bear' Hangs Up Its Apron: Final Season Lands This Summer Set after the events of Season 2’s “Fishes” but before “The Bear” Season 1, the episode provides some unexpected insight into Richie and Mikey’s friendship. Watching it this weekend may be the perfect way for “The Bear” fans to prepare for the forthcoming, late June premiere of the series’ fifth and final season.

“Legends” (Netflix) “Legends” (Netflix) “Legends” is one of this week’s most intriguing new shows. Written and created by “The Gold” creator Neil Forsyth, the new British TV original dramatizes the true story of a group of undercover investigators who led a mission to uncover and disrupt the U.K. drug trade in the early 1990s. The series, which premiered in its entirety Thursday on Netflix, boasts an impressive collection of U.K. stars among its cast, including Steve Coogan, Tom Burke, Hayley Squires, Jasmine Blackborow and Douglas Hodge. If you have been a fan of Forsyth’s previous TV efforts or just find the show’s real-life crime story intriguing, you may want to add “Legends” to your watchlist this week.

“M.I.A.” (Jeff Daly/Peacock) “M.I.A.” Season 1 (Peacock) All nine episodes of “M.I.A.” premiered Thursday on Peacock. The new series from “Ozark” co-creator Bill Dubuque, “M.I.A.” follows Etta Tiger Jonze (Shannon Gisela), a restless Florida Keys resident who sets off on a dangerous journey of revenge and self-discovery after her family’s drug-running business explosively ends in tragedy and murder. Set largely in the Florida Keys and the neon-lit streets of Miami’s criminal underbelly, “M.I.A.” is a crime thriller that fits in well with Dubuque’s specific brand of TV storytelling. Featuring a cast that also includes Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Dylan Jackson and others, “M.I.A.” should probably be on every “Ozark” fan’s radar this weekend.

“The Terror: Devil in Silver” (Credit: AMC) “The Terror: Devil in Silver” (Shudder/AMC+) It has been nearly seven years since its second season aired, but “The Terror” is back this week. The acclaimed horror anthology series is set to kick off its third season, titled “The Terror: Devil in Silver,” Thursday on both AMC+ and Shudder. Helmed by author Victor LaValle and “Halt & Catch Fire” co-creator Christopher Cantwell, the new season is based on LaValle’s 2012 novel of the same name. It follows a working class everyman (“Legion” star Dan Stevens) as he is wrongfully committed to a psychiatric hospital, where he faces off against secretive doctors, dangerous patients and potentially something even worse. Featuring episodes directed by “The Invitation” filmmaker Karyn Kusama, “The Devil in Silver” is one of this year’s most promising horror TV offerings. New episodes are set to premiere weekly on AMC+ and Shudder.