TheWrap Lands 26 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award Noms, Including Best Website

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TheWrap earned 26 finalist placements across 20 categories for the Los Angeles Press Club’s 19th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, the organization announced Tuesday. The tally marks an improvement from the 17 nominations in 2025, ultimately taking home eight awards including Best Website.

The nominations recognize TheWrap’s work across breaking news, investigative reporting, features, photography and visual storytelling, as well as individual journalists like senior reporter Kayla Cobb (Online Journalist of the Year) and the site itself (Best Entertainment Website).