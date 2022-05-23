TheWrap Earns 23 SoCal Journalism Award Nominations From L.A. Press Club

The L.A. Press Club released the nominations Monday for this year’s SoCal Journalism Awards, which spotlight media excellence in the region, and TheWrap has received 23.

The winners will be announced at a June 25 ceremony at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles.

Senior Film Reporter Brian Welk has been nominated for Entertainment Journalist of the Year. Welk recently won a New York Press Club Award for Best Entertainment News – Internet for his three-part “Spotlight on Deaf Actors” series, published last August.

Harper Lambert was nominated for her commentary on “Last Night in Soho.” Carlos Aguilar was nominated for film criticism, and Executive Editor Thom Geier and Robert Hofler were both nominated in the Criticism of Theater/Performing Arts Category.

Former staffer Lindsey Ellefson and Thom Geier received a nod for their headline: “Rachel Mad-Dough: Is MSNBC Host Worth $30 Million a Year Without a Nightly Show?“.

In obituaries, Alonso Duralde was nominated for his tribute to Christopher Plummer, and Thom Geier was nominated for his tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

For photography, Corina Marie and Ada Guerin received a nod for their Ted Lasso feature photo. Jill Greenberg and Ada Guerin received two portrait photo nominations for “MJ Rodriguez Portraits” and “Tilda Swinton Portraits.”

Chris Morris and Ada Guerin’s “Oscar Vaccination” illustration was nominated. Corina Marie and Ada Guerin’s “Ted Lasso” cover art also received a nod.

Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman and former Assistant Managing Editor Daniel Goldblatt received three nominations for “The Wrap-Up podcast” in the Anchor/Host category, the Lifestyle Feature category for “How Actors Survived the Pandemic” and the Personality Profile/Interview “Actress Olivia Munn Speaks Out on Anti-Asian Violence.”

Waxman and Welk were nominated in the Entertainment Reporting category for “Examining The ‘Rust’ Tragedy and Its Impact on Hollywood.” Film reporter Jeremy Fuster was nominated in Entertainment News on Music/Performing Arts for “Homeless Musician Who Played with BB King.”

Waxman was nominated for National Political Commentary with her ‘Waxword’ column. She also received an Individual Blog nomination for “Inside Disney: How the Bob Iger-Bob Chapek Rift Led to the ScarJo Blunder.”

Assistant Managing Editor for Audience Engagement Adam Chitwood received a nomination in the Entertainment Commentary on TV/Film for “Daniel Graig’s James Bond Legacy: Giving 007 a License to Feel.”