Actor and conservationist Jason Momoa will host Discovery Channel’s 35th year of Shark Week, a celebration and investigation of shark habits and behaviors.

Beginning Sunday, July 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery, Momoa will guide fans through nearly 20 new hours of television featuring the apex predators. The programming, which attracted over 28 million viewers last year, will also spotlight innovative technology used to track and study unique shark species and their enemies.

Additionally, Shark Week will delve into sharks’ mating and migration patterns, showing rare footage as researchers follow them to remote locations in South Africa and New Zealand.

In addition to airing on Discovery, Shark Week will be available to stream on Max. Check out the full slate of programming below.

Sunday, July 23

“Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy,” which premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery, will see researchers with cameras brave a great white shark feeding frenzy from inside a life-size whale decoy. Their findings could be the key to finding the biggest great white shark in South African history.

“Jaws vs The Meg,” which will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will focus on the MEG, a massive shark measuring 50 feet and weighing 60 tons, which was once feared as the most fearsome predator that could devour a killer whale effortlessly. New evidence suggests that its cousin, the great white shark, may have caused its extinction.

“Serial Killer: Red Sea Attacks,” which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will follow shark attack investigator Brandon McMillan and cinematographer Fo Zayed as they travel to solve the mystery of what’s behind three recent deadly shark attacks off of the posh beaches of Egypt’s Red Sea.

“Shark Week: Off the Hook,” which premieres at 11 p.m. ET/PT, will dive into the biggest thrills and most terrifying moments from 35 years of Shark Week, celebrating behind the scenes of iconic moments and revealing never-before-seen footage of the fearless adventurers who get up close with the world’s scariest creatures.

Monday, July 24

“Great White Fight Club,” which premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT, will focus on a team of experts who venture into the treacherous waters of New Zealand to provide groundbreaking evidence that female white sharks dominate the ocean.

“Monster of Bermuda Triangle,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will follow Dr. James Sulikowski and a team of scientists who investigate to find out the truth behind how a healthy, 10-foot pregnant Porbeagle shark vanished in the Bermuda Triangle.

“Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds,” which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will see Forrest Galante wildlife biologist takes viewers to South Africa, exploring kelp forests and ocean depths never-before-seen by humans to study unusual sharks with bizarre behaviors and otherworldly appearances.

Encore programming will run at 11 p.m. PT/ET.

Tuesday, July 25

“Mako Mania: Battle for California,” which premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT, sees Dr. Craig O’Connell, Fo Zayed and Kendyl Berna deploy state-of-the-art technology to reveal the dominance of a new population of super makos that are challenging great whites for their hunting territories and unveil the mysteries that have turned them into some of the fiercest predators in the oceans.

“Raiders of the Lost Shark,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will see Shark expert Matt Dicken and Shark Week legend Dickie Chivell take viewers on a quest to locate an elusive and colossal shark named Dutchess, who mysteriously vanished from Gansbaai, South Africa years ago.

“Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct,” which premieres 10 p.m. ET/PT, will see Dr. Tristan Guttridge, who believes Hammerhead sharks can reach monster sizes by hunting other species of sharks, attempt to obtain tissue samples to prove his theory.

Encore programming will run at 11 p.m. PT/ET.

Wednesday, July 26

“Air Jaws: Final Frontier,” premieres at 8PM ET/PT, will follow shark filmmakers Andy Casagrande and Jeff Kurr as they hunt for “Air Jaws,” the second-ever breaching great white in New Zealand.

“Florida Shark: Blood in the Water,” which premieres at 9PM ET/PT, will see Paul de Gelder dive into the shark attack capital of the world to conduct experiments that will confirm what makes up these dangerous waters and determine methods to mitigate the risk.

“Cocaine Sharks,” which premieres at 10PM ET/PT, will take audiences to the Florida Keys, where shark expert Tom Hird investigates what happens when sharks come in contact with cocaine.

Encore programming will run at 11 p.m. PT/ET.

Thursday, July 27

“Jaws in the Shallows,” which premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT, follows Shark Week veteran Dr. Riley Elliot as he sets out alongside his wife Amber Jones to find answers and protect his loved ones from great whites who are terrorizing the beaches of New Zealand before it’s too late.

“Monster Mako: Fresh Blood,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will see Dr. Austin Gallagher and legendary free diver Andre Musgrove get up close to twelve-foot-long mako sharks and great whites competing for prey off the coast of California. The pair will also track makos breaching eight feet out of the ocean.

“Shark vs Snake: Battle of the Bites,” which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will see Forrest Galante test a theory that tiger sharks are washing up dead on the beaches of Western Australia due to deadly sea snakes.

Encore programming will run at 11 p.m. PT/ET.

Friday, July 28

The weekend will kick off with “Tropic Jaws,” which premieres at at 8 p.m. ET/PT and follows Dr. Craig O’Connell and Madison Stewart on a mission to find a 16-foot great white shark that invades Indonesia’s warm coast of Bali and discover why it left the cold water environment they’ve called home for thousands of years.

It will be followed by “Deadly Sharks of Paradise,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT and follows Marine biologist Danni Washington and shark conservationist Paul de Gelder as they join a team tracking tiger sharks off a pristine tropical archipelago in Brazil – a species thought to be responsible for a spike in deadly attacks since 1990.

“Haunting at Shark Tower,” which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT, will star underwater cinematographer Andy Casagrande and shark expert Kori Burkhardt as they head to North Carolina’s Frying Pan Tower to discover whether great white sharks are moving into the state’s waters.

Encore programming will run at 11 p.m. PT/ET.

Saturday, July 29

Wrapping up Shark Week on Saturday will be “Dawn of the Monster Mako,” which premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT and follows underwater cinematographer Joe Romeiro and his marine biologist wife, Lauren, as they capture a 14-foot giant mako shark spotted in the waters of Portugal’s Azores region on film.

It will be followed by “Mega Sharks of Dangerous Reef,” which premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT and focuses on remote islands off the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, where some of the biggest white sharks on the planet are believed to be harbored but rarely ever seen.

Encore programming will run at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. PT/ET.