40 Celebrities Turning 40 in 2025: Keira Knightley, Issa Rae, Bruno Mars and More

Among the stars turning 40 in 2025 are Oscar-nominated actresses Keira Knightley and Amanda Seyfried, singers Bruno Mars and Janelle Monáe, not to mention former child stars including Frankie Muniz, Michelle Trachtenberg and Raven-Symoné.

Join us in wishing these talented people a happy 4-0.

Getty Images Issa Rae (Jan. 12) The Emmy-nominated actress and writer created and starred in HBO’s “Insecure.” Her many film credits include “Barbie,” “American Fiction,” “The Lovebirds” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” In 2025, she was an executive producer of the comedy “One of Them Days” starring Keke Palmer and SZA.

Photo by Dale Robinette Damien Chazelle (Jan. 19) The French-American filmmaker of “La La Land,” “Whiplash” and “Babylon” became the youngest person to win a Best Director Oscar in 2017 for “La La Land” when he was 32.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates his side’s second goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Damac at Al Awwal Park on November 29, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (CREDIT: Al Nassr FC/Al Nassr FC via Getty Images) Cristiano Ronaldo (Feb. 5) The Portuguese football star is considered one of the greatest players of all time and is one of the sport’s all-time top goal scorers. He’s been named the world’s best player by FIFA five times, the most by any European player. He currently plays for both the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr FC and the Portugal national team.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – Tina Majorino attends the “Napoleon Dynamite” screening at El Capitan Theatre on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles. (CREDIT: Araya Doheny/Getty Images) Tina Majorino (Feb. 7) In the ’90s, the then-child star was featured in films including “Waterworld,” “Corrina, Corrina,” and the family movie “Andre.” She went on to appear in the animated TV series “Napoleon Dynamite,” as well as “Big Love,” “True Blood” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Haylie Duff attends the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on February 10, 2023 in Los Angeles (CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Haylie Duff (Feb. 19) The former “Lizzie McGuire” star played Summer the hit comedy “Napoleon Dynamite” and voiced the same character in the animated series. She wrote her own cookbook, “The Real Girl’s Kitchen,” in 2013, then starred in and produced a cooking series with the same name. In 2017, she started her own children’s fashion line called Little Moon Society.

Arielle Kebbel and Zoe Cipres in the series premiere of “Rescue HI-Surf” (CREDIT: Zach Dougan/FOX) Arielle Kebbel (Feb. 19) The “Rescue HI-Surf” actress, who plays lifeguard Emily “Em” Wright on the Fox series, previously had a recurring role on “9-1-1” as Lucy Donato and played Amelia on “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” opposite Russell Hornsby. Her other TV credits include “Ballers,” “The Vampire Diaries” and the 2011 reboot “90210.”

Robert Iler at The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion: on June 13, 2024 in New York City. (CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Robert Iler (March 2) The actor was only 13 when he began playing Anthony Jr. “AJ” Soprano on HBO’s hit series “The Sopranos.” After the series ended in 2007, he appeared on the NBC sitcom “Four Kings” and an episode of “Law & Order,” but is largely retired from acting. He has since become a professional poker player. Since 2023, he has hosted the comedy podcast “Not Today Pal” with “Sopranos” co-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in “Star Trek: Discovery” (CREDIT: Dimmock CBS/Paramount+ Sonequa Martin-Green (March 21) Martin-Green is known for playing Sasha Williams on “The Walking Dead,” Michael Burnham on “Star Trek: Discovery” and Tamara on “Once Upon a Time.” She most recently appeared on an episode of Hulu’s “Accused” in 2024.

Keira Knightley in “Black Doves” (Netflix) Keira Knightley (March 26) The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star has been nominated for two Oscars: One for Best Actress for 2005’s “Pride and Prejudice” and one for Best Supporting Actress for 2014’s “The Imitation Game.” She most recently starred as a woman leading a secret double life in Netflix’s “Black Doves.” The addictive action series was greenlit for Season 2 before its Dec. 5 premiere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Jonathan Groff attends the premiere of “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” at Florence Gould Hall on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Jonathan Groff (March 26) The actor and singer, known for playing King George III in “Hamilton,” won a Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony award in 2024 for “Merrily We Roll Along.” The original cast soundtrack of “Hamilton” also netted him a Grammy in 2016 for Best Musical Theater Album, which he shared with his principal costars. In 2024, he also guested as bounty hunter (and love interest) Rogue in “Doctor Who” opposite 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Rooney Mara at the Los Angeles premiere of La Cocina on October 29, 2024. (CREDIT: Gonzalo Marroquin/ Getty Images for Willa) Rooney Mara (April 17) The actress’ latest film is the drama “La Cocina,” which was written and directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios. Mara is married to her “Mary Magdalene” and “Her” costar, Joaquin Phoenix, and received Oscar nominations for “Carol,” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.” Her other films include “A Ghost Story,” “Women Talking,” “Nightmare Alley” and “Side Effects.”

Gal Gadot attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) Gal Gadot (April 30) The “Wonder Woman” star is going to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White.” Her other films include “Red Notice,” “Death on the Nile,” “Fast X” and “Heart of Stone.”

Derek Hough on the Season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars (CREDIT: Disney/Eric McCandless) Derek Hough (May 17) The “Dancing With the Stars” judge was previously a professional dancer and choreographer on the ABC reality competition, winning six Mirrorball Trophies in all. He still hits the dance floor at times, including one with wife Hayley Erbert in October 2024 after she recovered from a near-fatal brain bleed.

Carey Mulligan in “Maestro” (Netflix) Carey Mulligan (May 28) Mulligan has been nominated for three Best Actress Oscars for her roles in 2010’s “An Education,” 2020’s “Promising Young Woman” and Bradley Cooper’s 2024 Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro.” At Sundance 2025, she talked to TheWrap about her new film, “The Ballad of Wallis Island.”

Dave Franco attends the “Bubble & Squeak” Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Dave Franco (June 12) The actor and director, who may or may not play real-life assassin Luigi Mangione, has a busy 2025 slate, including “Now You See Me 3” and the horror film “Together” with wife Alison Brie, which premiered at Sundance. Read Next

Neon Nabs Dave Franco/Alison Brie Body Horror 'Together' to Break Sundance Drought

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for TheWrap Ariana Madix (June 24) The “Vanderpump Rules” star had the public’s sympathy when it was revealed that her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had cheated on her on the Bravo reality series. Madix went on to compete in Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in third place. In January 2024, she made her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago,” followed by a guest role on the ABC sitcom “Will Trent.”

Former US swimmer and gold medallist Michael Phelps at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (CREDIT: by Jack GUEZ / AFP) Michael Phelps (June 30) The Olympic athlete is one of the most decorated swimmers in US history with 28 medals. 23 of those are gold, an all-time Olympic record. After competing in five Olympic games — another record — he attended the 2024 games in Paris to root for Team USA and to cheer on French swimming sensation Léon Marchand.

Getty Images Léa Seydoux (July 1) The French actress played Bond girl Madeleine Swann in “No Time to Die” and “Spectre.” Her other films include “Dune: Part Two,” “Blue is the Warmest Color,” “Crimes of the Future” and “The French Dispatch.”

Ashley Tisdale attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked”on November 09, 2024 (CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Ashley Tisdale (July 2) The “High School Musical” star, who played Sharpay Evens in all three films, also voiced Candace in Disney’s “Phineas and Ferb.” She recently launched her own wellness and beauty brand, Frenshe.

Randy Shropshire for TheWrap Megan Rapinoe (July 5) The soccer legend started the A Touch More production company with wife Sue Bird, which includes a podcast of the same name. As she said at TheWrap Power Women Summit 2024, “Our spaces are inclusive, our games are inclusive and it’s different than men’s sports. That’s not to say one is necessarily better than the other, but it’s a brand new business opportunity.” Read Next

Power Women Summit: Advocating for Women When It Feels Hard

Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge (July 14) The Emmy-winning “Fleabag” star, who also created “Killing Eve,” next appears in the romantic fantasy film “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell and is writing and producing a “Tomb Raider” series for Prime Video.

Rosa Salazar attends an LA screening of “The Brutalist” at Vista Theatre on December 05, 2024 (CREDIT: Andrew Toth/WireImage) Rosa Salazar (July 16) The actress, whose credits include “Bird Box,” “Alita: Battle Angel” and the Netflix series “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” plays Rachel Leighton, aka Diamondback, in “Captain America: Brave New World.”

John Francis Daley attends the “Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves” after party on March 23, 2023 in London (CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) John Francis Daley (July 20) The actor, whose past TV shows include “Freaks and Geeks” and “Bones,” has largely been focusing on writing. His recent scripting credits include “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” He and his partner Jonathan Goldstein have a first-look deal at Paramount with their GoldDay production company.

Anna Kendrick (Getty Images) Anna Kendrick (Aug. 9) The “Up in the Air” best supporting actress nominee made her directing debut in 2024 with the ’70s-set thriller “Woman of the Hour,” about a real-life serial killer. She will not be in “The Accountant 2,” but may return for sequels to “Pitch Perfect” and “A Simple Favor.”

Madeline Zima at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “A Family Affair” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on June 13, 2024 (CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/WireImage) Madeline Zima (Sept. 16) The star of ’90s hits including “The Nanny” and “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,” Zima also starred in “Californication” with David Duchovny. Her most recent credits include a guest spot on “High Potential” and the sci-fi thriller “Subservience.”

Tatiana Maslany (Getty Images) Tatiana Maslany (Sept. 22) The Canadian actress scored an Emmy for deftly playing multiple characters on the sci-fi series “Orphan Black.” She went on to star in Marvel’s “She-Hulk” and next appears in Osgood Perkins’ horror film “The Monkey.”

Cush Jumbo in “Criminal Record” (CREDIT: Apple TV+) Cush Jumbo (Sept. 23) The British actress currently stars in the Apple TV+ series “Criminal Record.” She previously played Lucca Quinn on both “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.” Other recent credits include “The Girl in the Video” and the Netflix series “Stay Close.”

Hasan Minhaj attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 9 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: Monica Schipper/WireImage) Hasan Minhaj (Sept. 23) In 2024, the comedian released the stand-up special “Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head,” in which he addressed the “embellishment” scandal that cost him the top job at “The Daily Show.”

Bruno Mars at The Hollywood Roosevelt on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles (CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey) Bruno Mars (Oct. 8) The “Uptown Funk” musician is playing several dates at the Park MGM in Las Vegas in May and June. In 2024, his team-up “APT.” with Rosé racked up more than 1 billion views.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood (CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Michelle Trachtenberg (Oct. 11) The actress, who memorably played trouble-prone little sister Dawn on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” also starred as Georgina Sparks on “Gossip Girl,” a role she reprised in the 2021 HBO revival of the series.

Troian Bellisario on April 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. (CREDIT: Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Troian Bellisario (Oct. 28) The actress, who played Spencer Hastings on “Pretty Little Liars,”currently stars as a veteran Long Beach cop in the Prime Video series “On Call.”

Carly Rae Jepsen (Getty Images) Carly Rae Jepsen (Nov. 21) The Canadian singer scored a massive hit with the 2012 song “Call Me Maybe.” Her sixth studio album, “The Loneliest Time” was released in October 2022 and the companion album, “The Loveliest Time,” was released the following year. In Sept. 2024, she announced her engagement to Grammy-winning producer Cole Marsden Greif-Neill, who worked with her on “The Loveliest Time.”

Getty Images Kaley Cuoco (Nov. 30) After “Big Bang Theory,” Cuoco headlined HBO’s “The Flight Attendant” and currently stars in the Peacock series “Based on a True Story.”

Getty Images Janelle Monáe (Dec. 1) The singer and actress played dual roles in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”: Her other films include “Hidden Figures,” “Harriet” and “Moonlight.” In 2023, she released her fourth studio album, “The Age of Pleasure,” which was nominated for two Grammys: Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album.

Amanda Seyfried attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Amanda Seyfried (Dec. 3) The “Mean Girls” alum received her first Oscar nomination for playing classic film actress Marion Davies in the 2020 film “Mank” and won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 2023 for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s “The Dropout.” Read Next

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried to Star in Paul Feig's 'The Housemaid' Adaptation

Frankie Muniz attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on December 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Frankie Muniz (Dec. 5) The “Malcolm in the Middle” star will return for the Disney+ revival of the ’00s series, a role he has to juggle with his NASCAR career.

Raven-Symoné (Getty Images) Raven-Symoné (Dec. 10) The former “Cosby Show” star, who played Olivia Kendall on the sitcom, went on to star in and produce “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home.” In 2024, she debuted as the host of the CW game show “Scrabble.” In 2025, she was nominated for a Children’s and Family Emmy for her role in “Raven’s Home.”