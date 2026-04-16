Tribeca Festival’s 25th Anniversary Lineup Includes Questlove-Directed Earth, Wind & Fire Doc, Quentin Tarantino Movie

Tribeca Festival is back, this time for its 25th anniversary. And what began as a film festival to drum up business in the downtown area of New York City following the terrorist attacks on 9/11 has grown into one of the most culturally vibrant events in the city.

“This milestone edition reflects that legacy, bringing together acclaimed filmmakers, breakthrough talent, and major cultural figures for a can’t miss, citywide celebration,” according to the official release.

Among the highlights this year is the opening night movie, Questlove’s “Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World),” to be followed by a performance from Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots (of course). Other exclusive post-premiere performances continue throughout the festival, with Sara Bareilles, Peter Frampton, Mumford & Sons, The LOX, Magdalena Bay and Noga Erez & Ori Rousso all set to perform.

Other films worth highlighting include Susan Sarandon and Aubrey Plaza in “The Accompanist;” Katie Holmes, who writes, directs, and stars in “Happy Hours” with Joshua Jackson; Alicia Vikander and Wagner Moura in “The Last Day;” Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto in “Rain Reign;” Vera Farmiga, Tim Blake Nelson, Jim Parsons, and Simon Rex in “The Leader;” Zach Braff in “Clean Hands;” Alison Brie, André Holland, Tom Sturridge, and Dustin Hoffman in “The Revisionist;” André Holland also stars alongside Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley in “They Fight;” Marc Maron in “In Memoriam;” and Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lizzy McAlpine, Simon Pegg and Quentin Tarantino in “Only What We Carry.”

That’s right. Tarantino is acting again. Prepare yourself accordingly.

“Tribeca began twenty-five years ago as an act of healing, a mission to reunite our community through the power of storytelling. Today, that purpose feels more urgent than ever. As we navigate an increasingly divided world, the same spirit that rebuilt our city after 9/11 now fuels a new generation of artists and storytellers,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Co-Chair, in an official statement. “This year’s incredible feature and short film lineup includes stories from filmmakers who make us think, feel, laugh, cry, and ask why. Tribeca remains dedicated to the artists’ voices and diverse perspectives that challenge us to see one another more clearly.”

Tickets go on sale April 28.

See the full lineup below.

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GALAS

OPENING NIGHT: Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial VS That’s the Weight of the World), (United States) – World Premiere. Academy Award winner Questlove kicks off the 25th Tribeca Festival with the boisterous, decades-spanning story of this legendary American band and its enigmatic founder, Maurice White. From humble beginnings to the epic, celestial, pyrotechnical stadium shows of their height, Questlove’s celebratory doc showcases this iconic group’s out-of-this-world music, visuals, metaphysics, and joy. Directed and produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Produced by Dave Sirulnick, Sam Grogin, KB White, Arron Saxe.

After the Premiere: A performance by Earth, Wind & Fire and The Roots.

CLOSING NIGHT: Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen, (United States) – World Premiere. Multi Grammy Award winner and New York City native Alicia Keys reflects on her childhood growing up in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen and the journey that led her from the gritty streets of 90s New York to the Broadway stage in Tribeca alum One9’s (Nas: Time Is Illmatic, TF 2014) moving tribute to a life of music, dreams, and the city that breaks them and makes them. Directed by One9. Produced by Brian Satz, Cole Cook.

After the Premiere: A special appearance by Alicia Keys.

Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, (United States) – World Premiere. Seven years after her Grammy Award-winning Amidst the Chaos, Sara Bareilles reunites with her closest collaborators to record a new album. What emerges is an intimate, cinematic process that lays bare the musician’s deep connections and inspirations in Tribeca alum Josh Alexander’s moving music documentary. Directed and produced by Josh Alexander. Produced by Daniel J. Chalfen.

After the Premiere: A performance by Sara Bareilles.

SPOTLIGHT+

Spotlight+ is Tribeca’s premier showcase for high-profile screenings paired with unforgettable live experiences. Featuring exclusive performances, conversations, and one-night-only events, this series brings the film off the screen and into the spotlight — making each screening a cultural moment.

Doc Meets World, (United States) – World Premiere. Thirty years after Boy Meets World made them teen idols, Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong reunite for a wildly popular rewatch podcast and national tour. Funny, candid, and unexpectedly emotional, their tour becomes a nostalgic ride through fame, friendship, and the messy reality of growing up on screen and off. Directed by Chris Levitus, Zane Rubin. Produced by Alexandra Barreto.

After the Premiere: Join Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong for one last live show, marking the final stop of their “The Kids Wanna Jump Tour.”

Frampton, (United States) – World Premiere. From the arena-shaking triumph of “Frampton Comes Alive!” to a final tour shaped by a degenerative diagnosis, Frampton follows a rock icon who lost everything and fought his way back—again and again. Directed by Rob Arthur. Produced by Daniel E Catullo III, Corey Russell, Andrew Ward, Steve Moss.

After the Premiere: A performance by Peter Frampton.

Hadestown: The Musical, (United States) – World Premiere. Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning musical “Hadestown” comes to the silver screen as the five principal members of the original Broadway cast—Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page—reunite on the West End for this reinterpretation of timeless love stories from Greek mythology. Directed by Brett Sullivan. Produced by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy. ​​A Crosswalk and LD Entertainment Release.

After the Premiere: A special musical performance by Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada.

Imaginal Disk, (United States) – World Premiere. A cinematic companion to Magdalena Bay’s eponymous album, Imaginal Disk expands its kaleidoscopic world into a bold, visually driven narrative. Directed by Amanda Kramer. Written by Mica Tenenbaum, Matthew Lewin. Produced by Katie White, Doug Klinger. With Mica Tenenbaum, Matthew Lewin.

After the Premiere: A special stripped-back performance from Magdalena Bay and a discussion with Amanda Kramer.

Miss Representation: Rise Up, (United States) – World Premiere. Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom expands on her acclaimed 2011 documentary Miss Representation by examining the rising backlash against women’s progress and the hostile landscape of technology designed to harass and, ultimately, silence women. Directed and produced by Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Produced by Camille Servan-Schreiber, Gretchen Miller.

After the Premiere: A conversation with Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, Dr. Safiya Noble, Nina Jankowicz, and Jim Steyer.

Mumford & Sons: The House Band, (United States) – World Premiere. Mumford & Sons invite the camera onto the train for one of the most purely pleasurable concert docs in years. Featuring Noah Kahan, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, Maggie Rogers, and several other special guests along for the ride, the journey captures the intimacy and camaraderie between all the performers both onstage and off. Directed by Sam Jones. Produced by Bryan Ling, Ben Winston, Dave Conway, Jessica James Batista.

After the Premiere: An acoustic performance by Mumford & Sons.

Noga, (United States, Austria, Israel, Germany) – World Premiere. Fearless alternative pop singer Noga Erez is on the brink of superstardom with a unique, captivating sound and a major studio album on the way. But when war erupts and cracks appear in her relationship, Noga must redefine her role as an artist on a global stage. Directed and produced by Jono Bergmann, Benji Bergmann. Produced by Alexander Glehr, Gabriela Sperl, Danna Stern, Karol Martesko-Fenster.

After the Premiere: An acoustic performance by Noga Erez & Ori Rousso.

Playing POTUS, (United States) – World Premiere. From Chevy Chase’s Gerald Ford to Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris, Playing POTUS explores how comedians don’t just parody leaders, they help define them. Featuring comedy legends and late-night insiders, this sharp, entertaining documentary reveals how presidential impressions became one of America’s most influential, and surprisingly powerful, forms of political storytelling. Directed and produced by Josh Greenbaum. Produced by Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, Peter Funt.

After the Premiere: A conversation with special guests from the film.

The Symphony of Dance, (United States) – World Premiere. In Jason Bergh’s intimate documentary, a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a marathon of performances by Dancing with the Stars’Derek and Hayley Hough becomes something entirely different when Hayley is forced to fight for her life following a shocking health crisis. Directed and produced by Jason Bergh. Produced by Stephan Bielecki, Courtney Carter, Jeff Golenberg.

After the Premiere: A dance performance by Derek Hough and Hayley Hough and a conversation with the filmmaker.

Trinity: The Story of the LOX, (United States) – World Premiere. Travel through time and reflect on the genesis, journey, and brotherhood of the multidimensional rap trio from Yonkers, The LOX. Directed by Bill Horace. Produced by Yaneley Arty, Kristi Clifford, Laurence Mathieu-Léger, Peter Scalettar.

After the Premiere: A performance by The LOX.

SPOTLIGHT NARRATIVE

Spotlight brings the red carpet experience to all with exclusive premieres from celebrated filmmakers and star-studded casts, offering an unforgettable experience for film lovers and industry insiders alike

The Accompanist, (United States) – World Premiere. When 9-year-old Emily is removed from the care of her aging grandfather by a rookie child-welfare agent, she is placed with the witchy, funny, and unpredictable Sylvia. As the two build a surprising bond, they find that forging a new family is not without risk. Directed and written by Zach Woods. Written by Brandon Gardner. Produced by Aubrey Plaza, Lauren Bratman, Michael Sagol, Carlos Zozaya. With Susan Sarandon, Everly Carganilla, Aubrey Plaza, Kevyn Morrow.

Act One, (United States) – World Premiere. In this rhythmic psychological thriller, a lonely aspiring teen actress finds herself drawn to an acting teacher who pulls her into a web of desire and control, blurring the lines of seduction and obsession. Directed and written by Sophia Takal. Produced by Allison Rose Carter, Stephanie Roush, Julie Waters, Julie Christeas. With Ella Beatty, Ari Graynor, Nate Mann.

Clean Hands, (United States) – World Premiere. Based on a true story, Clean Hands follows Kevin Simmers, a narcotics officer grappling with his 19-year-old daughter’s worsening opioid addiction. Directed, written and produced by Jake Allyn. Produced by Conor Allyn, Brian Loschiavo, James Suttles. With Zach Braff, Esther McGregor, Abigail Spencer, Lucas Till.

Finnegan’s Foursome, (United States) – World Premiere. This comedy sees two Irish American brothers and their children, all highly competitive golfers, returning to their ancestral homeland to hit the links in honor of their late father who taught them the game. Directed, written and produced by Edward Burns. Produced by Aaron Lubin, Ellen H. Schwartz. With Edward Burns, Brian D’Arcy James, Erica Hernandez, Brian Muller. A Republic Pictures release.

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass, (United States) – New York Premiere. After her fiancé takes advantage of their “celebrity sex pass,” Midwestern hair stylist Gail Daughtry sets off on a zany, epic journey to get even. Directed, co-written and produced by David Wain. Co-written and produced by Ken Marino. Produced by Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Crystine Zhang, Charles Zhong. With Zoey Deutch, Jon Hamm, John Slattery, Ken Marino. A Sony Pictures Classics release.

Happy Hours, (United States) – World Premiere. Katie Holmes reunites with Joshua Jackson in this NYC romantic drama about two former lovers reunited years after their relationship ended without closure. Directed and written by Katie Holmes. Produced by Paula P. Manzanedo, Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler. With Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu and Donald Webber Jr.

Iconoclast, (United States) – World Premiere. Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent) writes, directs and stars in this tightly coiled psychological thriller. A reclusive loner’s obsession with a live-streaming influencer reshapes his entire existence through one unsettling choice at a time. Directed, written and produced by Gabriel Basso. Produced by Alex Lebovici, Enzo Marc, Noah Centineo, Paul Bernard. With Gabriel Basso, Courtney Eaton, Rain Spencer, Noah Centineo.

In Memoriam, (United States) – World Premiere. What is the one thing that a dying man feels will prove his life was worth something? A place in the Academy Awards® “In Memoriam” segment, of course. A unique, heartfelt dramedy about waking up in life before it’s too late. Directed, written and produced by Rob Burnett. Produced by Nicholas Weinstock, Divya D’Souza, Marc Maron, David Martin. With Marc Maron, Talia Ryder, Lily Gladstone, Sharon Stone.

In the Hand of Dante, (United States, United Kingdom, Chile, France) – New York Premiere. Lives run in parallel in Julian Schnabel’s ode to art and the ineffability of creativity as Oscar Isaac takes on the dual roles of 14th Century poet Dante Alighieri, who is agonizing over his Divine Comedy, and 21st century author Nick Tosches, who is tasked by a mafia don to steal a handwritten manuscript of the poet’s masterpiece. Directed, written and produced by Julian Schnabel. Written by Louise Kugelberg. Produced by Jon Kilik, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Olmo Schnabel, Gabriele Bebe Moratti, Vito Schnabel. With Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Gerard Butler, Al Pacino, John Malkovich, Martin Scorsese, Jason Momoa. A Netflix release.

Killing Castro, (United States) – World Premiere. Political thriller Killing Castro reimagines Fidel Castro’s 1960 Harlem stay as a charged encounter between surveillance and solidarity. As converging forces close in, a young translator is pulled into a tightening web of power and proximity. Directed by Eif Rivera. Written by Thomas DeGrezia, Leon Hendrix. Produced by Brad Feinstein, Christina Weiss Lurie. With Al Pacino, Diego Boneta, Xolo Maridueña, KiKi Layne, Ron Livingston, Alexander Ludwig, Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson.

The Last Day, (United States) – World Premiere. July 4th, New York City: Two mothers navigate the city on different tracks that briefly intertwine before diverging dramatically, in this interpretation of Virginia Woolf’s Mrs. Dalloway. Directed, written and produced by Rachel Rose. Produced by Lucie Elwes, Mason Plotts, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler. With Alicia Vikander, Victoria Pedretti, Wagner Moura.

The Leader, (United States) – World Premiere. Tim Blake Nelson and Vera Farmiga star in the unsettling true story of Heaven’s Gate, the cult that convinced dozens to abandon their lives and await evacuation from planet Earth. Directed by Michael Gallagher. Written by Michael Gallagher. Produced by Michael Gallagher, Michael Wormser, Joel David Moore. Also with Jim Parsons, Simon Rex, Grace Caroline Currey.

The Long Haul, (United States, United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Three-time Emmy winner Margo Martindale is CJ, a long-haul trucker who’s been running from a dark truth for decades. When long-buried demons reemerge, the road she’s lived on can no longer keep the past at bay. Directed and written by David Drake. Produced by Sam Bank, Hélène Sifre, Juliet Berman. With Margo Martindale, Cole Sprouse, Stephen Root, Yalitza Aparicio.

Never Change!, (United States) – World Premiere. Due to a legal loophole, the Class of 2008 must return to high school, now in their mid-30s –– bringing with them midlife baggage and teenage angst. Gleefully ludicrous and committed to its own absurdity, this ensemble comedy earns every outrageous laugh. Directed by Marty Schousboe. Written by John Reynolds. Produced by Nicholas Hatton, Jason Woliner, Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Jon Watts, Jason Zaro, Billy Rosenberg. With John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone, Gary Richardson. A Hulu release.

Next Life, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. When Ivy meets a handsome jazz musician on the train one fateful morning, two distinct timelines emerge: one where she falls in love with this stranger and the other where she reconnects with her ex-fiancé. Which life gives Ivy everything she wants, which love is truer, and how is she supposed to know which one to choose? Directed, written and produced by Drake Doremus. Produced by Elika Portnoy, Gleb Fetisov, Ben Pugh, Kate Buckley, Emilia Clarke. With Emilia Clarke, Jack Farthing, Édgar Ramírez.

Only What We Carry, (United Kingdom, France) – World Premiere. Long-buried secrets and emerging romances bubble up and boil over between a dancer, her sister, her former choreographer, and his visiting friend in this improvisational drama shot in six days on the Normandy coast. Directed and written by Jamie Adams. Produced by Charles Benoin, Liam Hellmann, Jouri Smit. With Sofia Boutella, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lizzy McAlpine, Simon Pegg, Quentin Tarantino.

Rain Reign, (United States) – World Premiere. Rose is a 12-year-old, neurodivergent girl cared for by her struggling single dad and well-meaning uncle. When her beloved dog goes missing during a superstorm, she embarks on a search that will test her family’s bonds and her own resilience. Directed and written by Erika Burke Rossa. Produced by Julie Rudd, Nikki Silver. With Felice Kakaletris, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Sisto, Gretchen Mol.

The Revisionist, (United States) – World Premiere. Searching for inspiration for her next novel, Elise subtly manipulates the people closest to her like characters in a book. The sudden return of an old friend challenges just how far she’s willing to go in pursuit of her art. Directed, written, and produced by Alex Vlack. Produced by Arielle Elwes, Zachary Spicer, Veronica Radaelli. With Alison Brie, André Holland, Tom Sturridge, Dustin Hoffman.

Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted, (South Korea) – International Premiere. South Korean romantic drama royalty Suzy and Squid Game star Lee Jin-wook star in this Seoul-set romance where two wandering souls navigate love, loss and the longing for closure. Directed and written by Lim Sun-ae. Written by Jung Yi-an. Produced by Lee Sung-jin. With Suzy, Lee Jin-wook, Yoo Ji-tae, Keum Sae-rok.

Take Me Home, (United States) – New York Premiere. Anna, a 38-year-old Korean adoptee with a cognitive disability, cares for her aging parents in a fragile balance of meeting one another’s needs. When a Florida heat wave shatters their family and Anna’s routine, her future is uncertain until she creates a world where she can thrive. Directed, written and produced by Liz Sargent. Produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Minos Papas. With Anna Sargent, Victor Slezak, Ali Ahn, Marceline Hugot.

That Friend, (United States) – World Premiere. A trip to Palm Springs, meant to be refreshing for Henry and his girlfriend Penny, escalates to cackling shenanigans when his bombastic friend Paul tags along. Armed with laced cigarettes and a passion for taking things too far, Paul tests the bonds of everyone involved. Directed and written by Alex Wall, Will Sterling. Produced by Ryan Tillotson. With Harvey Guillén, Billie Lourd, Josh Brener.

They Fight, (United States) – World Premiere. Recently released from prison, coach Walt Mangian joins a local youth gym to help a ragtag team of adolescent boxers aspiring to a national championship. Directed and written by Sheldon Candis. Written by Andrew Renzi. Produced by Jason Berman, Ben Renzo, Andrew Renzi. With André Holland, Wendell Pierce, Samira Wiley.

Unidentified, (Saudi Arabia) – US Premiere. Award-winning writer-director Haifaa Al Mansour returns with a suspenseful crime thriller, following one woman’s journey for justice when the body of a teenage girl is discovered in the desert. Directed, written and produced by Haifaa Al Mansour. Produced by Brad Niemann. With Mila Al Zahrani, Shafi Al Harthi. A Sony Pictures Classics release.

Young Washington, (United States) – World Premiere. Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage. As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he’s becoming. This is the untold story of Young Washington. Directed by Jon Erwin. Written by Diederik Hoogstraten & Tom Provost, And Jon Erwin. With William Franklyn-Miller, Mary-Louise Parker, Leo Hanna, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis, Ben Kingsley.

SPOTLIGHT DOCUMENTARY

From acclaimed directors to headline-making subjects, Spotlight Documentary brings the heavyweights of nonfiction to center stage with must-see premieres.

The A-Word: The Future of Aging, (United States) – World Premiere. Modern medicine treats diseases one-by-one, but what if aging itself is the root cause? The A-Word: The Future of Aging follows visionary scientists racing to extend lifespan and the rescue dog whose bond with an 87-year-old widower demonstrates the stakes of life extension. Directed by Greg Kohs. Produced by Gary Krieg.

Bob and David Climb Machu Picchu, (United States) – World Premiere. Comedy legends Bob Odenkirk and David Cross tackle one of the world’s toughest hikes — and each other — in this high-altitude, coca-fueled meditation on friendship, mortality, and profoundly absurd comedy from two icons still magnificently in sync. Directed by Michael LaHaie. Produced by Bob Odenkirk, David Cross, Naomi Odenkirk, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver.

Born Melo, (United States) – World Premiere. This new, official documentary takes an intimate look into the life and legacy of Carmelo Anthony as he is inducted into the Hall of Fame and sees his son, Kiyan, launch his collegiate basketball career. Directed by Jake Rogal. Produced by Kate Aschkenasy, Connor Schell, Jeff Lipsitz, Asani Swann.

Chris & Martina: The Final Set, (United States) – World Premiere. Tennis legends Chis Evert and Martina Navratilova reflect on their parallel journeys to sports stardom while delving into their rivalry and friendship, especially as the duo continue to support each other through their shared experience of cancer treatment. Directed by Rebecca Gitlitz. Produced by Jenna Ricker. A Netflix release.

4000 Days, (United States) – World Premiere. 4000 Days chronicles the agonizing public struggle of three families whose personal tragedies become part of a nationwide movement for change — and the center of a push for legislative reform around the dangers of hazing. Directed and produced by Daniel E Catullo III. Produced by Russell Greene.

Full Circle: The First All Black Everest Ascent, (United States) – World Premiere. An all-Black team sets out to summit Mount Everest not just to make history, but to redefine what it means to climb and who belongs in the mountains. Directed and produced by Justice A. Whitaker, Rolake Bamgbose. Produced by Tommy Oliver.

Guggi, (Ireland) – International Premiere. An intimate portrait of abstract painter Guggi that traces his journey from humble Irish beginnings—with friends Bono and Gavin Friday—through his post-punk phase and toward international acclaim as an uncompromising artist. Directed and produced by Ian Thuillier. Produced by Gabriella Janni.

Hanging by a Wire, (United States, United Kingdom, Pakistan) – New York Premiere. When a cable car fails over a remote valley in the Himalayas, eight passengers are left suspended in crisis. What follows is a gripping rescue effort shaped by a community’s extraordinary courage, as well as an investigation into the uneven systems that govern whose lives get to be protected. Directed and produced by Mohammed Ali Naqvi. Produced by Bilal Sami.

Hollywood Does Abortion, (United States) – World Premiere. Since the 1970s, depictions of abortion in film and television have both impacted and reflected shifting attitudes towards the procedure and those who choose it. In this incisive documentary, the pursuit of reproductive justice and the undeniable impact that the American entertainment industry has had on that fight takes center stage. Directed and produced by Barbara Attie, Janet Goldwater, Mike Attie. Produced by Eliza Licht.

House of Criticism, (United States) – World Premiere. Roberta Smith and Jerry Saltz are both rockstars in the world of art criticism. They’re also madly in love. Reflecting on their relationship, careers, and the ever-evolving New York City art scene, this unlikely power couple invites us into their surprisingly humble world. Directed by Alison Chernick.

How to Feed a Dictator, (United States) – World Premiere. Five private chefs to fearsome dictators all over the world share their experiences of the kitchens and circumstances that led them to these sometimes dangerous and often morally compromising workplaces. Directed and produced by Andrew Neel. Produced by Michael Merlob.

IX XI, (United States) – World Premiere. Twelve unique individuals recount their lives leading up to and during the tragic events of 9/11. As everyday New Yorkers, their narratives embody the impact the attacks had on the millions of people who call this city home. Directed and produced by Sean Wilsey. Produced by Krista Parris.

Just Look Up, (Denmark, United States) – North American Premiere. This propulsive documentary follows Climate Defiance and founder Michael Greenberg’s unabashedly disruptive protests, expressing their fervent and urgent demands for climate action in the spaces — and faces — of industry executives and politicians exacerbating the crisis. Directed by Betsy Hershey, Emma Wall. Produced by Signe Byrge Sørensen, Natja Rosner.

The Lion Queen, (United States) – World Premiere. You’ve seen her face on the cover of countless newspapers. Now step into the larger-than-life world and surprising true story of a true New York original — socialite Jocelyne Wildenstein, a.k.a. “The Lion Queen.” Directed by Alden Nusser, Ben Fries. Produced by Caroline Baron, Dani Bernfeld. An HBO Documentary Films release.

The Lorraine, (United States) – World Premiere. Renowned documentarian Sam Pollard tells the astonishing, inspiring story of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, site of the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., and its remarkable owners, Walter and Loree Bailey. Directed by Sam Pollard. Produced by Dan Braun, Joe Wemple, Ben Braun.

March Forth, (United States) – World Premiere. This documentary is a powerful exploration into the life of Reginald Dwayne Betts, Yale Law School graduate and award-winning author, who transformed his time in prison into purpose. Directed and produced by Robe Imbriano, Valerie Hong.

Mario, (United States) – World Premiere. Ronald Reagan’s America sets the stage for Mario Cuomo, the son of Italian immigrants who rose to become Governor of New York and, in his defining 1984 DNC speech, offered a powerful vision of leadership rooted in compassion. Directed by Peter Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt. Produced by Emma Sassoon, Jill Cowan, Matthew Henderson.

Mineshaft: The Cruising Murders, (United States) – World Premiere. From a controversial flashpoint to a celebrated classic, Cruising has played many roles in gay culture. But the true story behind the film is the most surprising of them all. Directed and produced by Jeffrey Schwarz. Produced by John Boccardo.

MOUTH FULL OF GOLDS, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. Discover the story of Famous Eddie, a fashion icon responsible for the meteoric rise of culture-defining grillz. Archival footage alongside contemporary perspectives illuminate his legendary impact on the face of hip-hop. Directed and produced by Lyle Lindgren. Produced by Madeleine Sanderson, Ahmet Hüsseyin.

Odyssey, (United States) – World Premiere. This remarkable archival documentary captures America’s greatest adventures in space: from the rise of NASA to the gripping rescue mission of Apollo 13, told entirely through over 2,500 hours of rare archival material including much never before available to the public. Directed and produced by Avi Belkin. Produced by Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor.

Probably Nothing to Worry About, (United Kingdom) – World Premiere. The definitive documentary on AI’s origins, told by the people who built it. A thriller-paced reckoning with ambition, rivalry and the question that now haunts everyone: Will artificial intelligence save humanity or destroy it? Directed by Nick Holt. Produced by Ben Brown.

Spin Wars, (United States) – World Premiere. SoulCycle, Flywheel, Peloton — the billion-dollar boutique fitness revolution built on ambition, betrayal and toxic sweat. This high-energy documentary exposes the dark side of “mind, body, soul” culture with deliciously colorful insiders. Directed by Philip Byron. Produced by Jillian Goldstein, Philip Byron, Stevenson Waite, James Thayer.

Stealing Magic, (United States) – World Premiere. Someone is stealing the secrets behind magicians’ greatest tricks and selling them on illicit websites. Magician Andi Gladwin leads an unlikely team of illusionists on an international caper to track down the culprits. Directed by Matthew Testa. Produced by Ethan Smith, Melanie Miller, Diane Becker, Randy Pitchford.

threeASFOUR: Full Circle, (United States) – World Premiere. threeASFOUR: Full Circle follows avant-garde NYC designers Gabi Asfour, Angela Donhauser, and Adi Gil and their singular “couture-on-the-street” designs; highlighting fashion as a radical act of collaboration shaped by war, identity, and hope. Directed by Sean Ono Lennon. Co-directed by Brian C. Gonzalez. Written by Jenny Golden. Produced by Beth Levison, Lauren Evangelista, Daniel Sheppard.

TikTok Never Dies, (United States) – World Premiere. When TikTok faces a nationwide ban, three influencers fight for their livelihoods, their voices, and the First Amendment. As their efforts advance to the Supreme Court, questions swirl around the stakes, power, and control of the future of social media. Directed and produced by Hao Wu. Produced by Violet Du Feng.

Whipple’s World, (United States) – World Premiere. Attorney by day and beloved entertainment journalist by night, George Whipple has been a staple on NY1 for three decades, including his eponymous show “Whipple’s World.” Juggling many different hats with aplomb, this documentary debut shows just how fascinating Whipple’s eccentric life is. Directed by Adam Paul Verity. Written by Cody Williams. Produced by Adam Paul Verity, Cody Williams.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION

Discover the next wave of cinematic talent as breakout filmmakers from across the country debut their world premieres in Tribeca’s U.S. Narrative Competition. With surprising stories and daring craft, these films offer a thrilling glimpse into the future of independent cinema.

Airport BLVD, (United States) – World Premiere. Set in the transforming streets of East Austin, this jazz-infused musical follows Xavier as he watches his community, friendships, and sense of home disappear. As the city evolves around him, Airport BLVD becomes a soulful, romantic, and bittersweet love letter to a city old and new. Directed and written by Alejandro Hendricks. Produced by Martin C. Jones, Brannin Webber, Jamal Gamble. With Jamal Gamble, Toluwani, Kenny Duet, Matthew Wagner.

Caity, (United States) – World Premiere. Every Halloween, 16-year-old Caity runs her family’s haunted house alongside her father who she idolizes. As a new spooky season starts, Caity juggles a new crush Hannah, the arrival of twins Liam and Sean to work at the haunt, and her father’s tenuous sobriety. Directed and written by Lindsay Calleran. Produced by Mary Elizabeth Monda, Malcolm Thorndike Nicholson. With Chiara Aurelia, Morgan Spector, Zach Cherry, Michelle Mao.

Cotton Fever, (United States) – World Premiere. Inspired by director Daniel Blake Schwartz’s real-life experiences, this striking debut feature charts the uneven cycles of addiction and recovery among several interconnected lives in Chelsea, Massachusetts with grit and emotional clarity. Directed, written and produced by Daniel Blake Schwartz. Produced by Philip Keefe, Eveline Levin, Daniel Brandt, Cole Eckerle, Dane Eckerle. With Kyle Gallner, Sosie Bacon, Chabely Ponce, Ronald Emile.

Ephemera, (United States, Singapore) – World Premiere. In post-pandemic Shanghai, two women — one leaving, one staying — share a single electric night wandering the city. A tender, breezy queer love story where chemistry, connection and bittersweet goodbyes feel thrillingly alive. Directed, written and produced by Shan Jiang. Produced by Yinx Zhou, Sol Ye. With Yvonne Shuyu Zhang, Shu-Yi.

Here I’m Alive, (United States) – World Premiere. One night. One city. Migrants, sex workers and dreamers hustle New York’s digital underbelly in this neo-realist urban epic driven by underground rap and spiritual jazz. Raw, unforgettable and unmistakably New York. Directed, written and produced by Joshua Z Weinstein. Written by Brian Perkins. Produced by Daniel Finkelman. With Cheyenne Gallagher, Krystaly Figueroa, Eddie Torrenegra, Emira D’Spain.

Kingston, (United States) – World Premiere. On the illustrious campus of Kingston College, prestige drips off students, faculty and architecture. Amid social turmoil, three intertwining tales of disillusioned misfits collide under the machinations of an all-seeing institution. Directed and written by Carlos Key, Kalijah Rowe. Written by Claire Levesque, Jenna Shen. Produced by Jenna Shen. With Rose Badiru, Michael C. Liu, Leann Gardner, Nick Snipes.

Lucy Schulman, (United States) – World Premiere. After a crushing breakup, Lucy moves back in with her eccentric single dad and dives into bad dates, false starts, and growing pains. Big-hearted and sharply funny, Lucy Schulman is a charming comedic coming-of-age story from multihyphenate Tribeca alum Ellie Sachs. Directed and written by Ellie Sachs. Produced by Fernando Loureiro, Guilherme Coelho, Morwin Schmookler, Gabriel Amaral. With Ellie Sachs, David Cross, Thomas Mann, Hasan Minhaj.

Mother Future Self, (United States) – World Premiere. An experimental dance camp in rural Maine sure sounds like a great place to have a long-awaited reunion, no? Sofi and Jordan rekindle friendships and more against a gorgeous backdrop as the pendulum swings between reconciliation and rupture. Directed, written and produced by Tori Lancaster. Produced by Cheyenne Cage, Stevie Borrello, Hannah Myers. With Imani Jade Powers, Betsey Brown, Juliet Brett, Ben Groh.

Ponderosa, (United States) – World Premiere. When the buffet where Zeke’s mom works closes down, he’s forced to entertain the wild advances of a rich regular who is weirdly and vehemently obsessed with becoming his father. Directed, written and produced by Rob Rice. Produced by Megan Pickrell, Matthew Porterfield, Amy Powell. With Jack Dylan Grazer, Alexis Bledel, Bill Camp.

She Keeps Me Young, (United States) – World Premiere. Michelle is floating through life until a surprising connection with a high schooler challenges her friendship with her overbearing best friend, in this bitingly astute and exceptionally hilarious satire. Directed by Doron Max Hagay. Written by Blair Beeken, Katy Fullan, Doron Max Hagay. Produced by Neil Champagne, Nicole Crespo, Doron Max Hagay, Graham Mason. With Blair Beeken, Katy Fullan, Shay Rudolph, Patti Harrison.

Summer of Three, (Puerto Rico) – World Premiere. Returning home to his native Puerto Rico after years away, 17-year-old Javi meets Luife and Kiki, two social misfits who flip his entire world upside down. Directed, written and produced by Carlitos Ruiz-Ruiz. Written by Marcel Ruiz, Mariana S. Belaval. Produced by Marcel Ruiz, Krizia Belén-Monserrate. With Marcel Ruiz, Paolo Schoene, Kiki Montilla.

Via Negativa, (United States) – World Premiere. Facing a crisis of faith after the death of an old friend, a young priest abandons all he knows and sets off on a road trip out West to heal. Along the way, he picks up a wounded coyote and meets enigmatic strangers who offer a different path towards closure. Directed and written by Hannah Peterson. Produced by Jonah Disend, Bobby Hoppey, Saba Zerehi. With Young Mazino, MiMi Ryder, Zoë Winters, Keith Kupferer.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION

The New-York based Festival breaks its geographical boundaries with the International Narrative Competition, welcoming global filmmakers redefining contemporary world cinema.

Against the Flow, (France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden) – World Premiere. Dayao and his pregnant wife, Tiantian, live in the countryside but work themselves to the bone in the city. Tiantian prefers the city, but Dayao prefers the tranquility of nature. When Dayao is seriously injured at a construction site, Tiantian must make major decisions about what’s best for them and their unborn baby. Directed and written by Tao Zhang. Co-written by Jérémie Dubois. Produced by Vincent Wang. With Lü Xingchen, Xu Weihao, Chen Shilan, Catherine Fang.

Funk, (Brazil) – World Premiere. A determined young woman makes a name for herself in the colorful world of Brazilian funk music in this electrifying musical drama starring Duda Santos, co-starring real-life musicians Lellê and MC Nem. Directed and written by Aly Muritiba. Written by Fernando Barcellos, Leandro Saraiva, Taísa Machado. Produced by Manoel Rangel, Egisto Betti, Heitor Dhalia. With Duda Santos, MC Nem, Lellê, Kibba.

I Spy with My Little Eye, (Germany) – World Premiere. After losing their childhood best friend, Yalda and Lou are left to clear out Solveigh’s apartment. In Alisa Kolosova’s bittersweet love letter to female solidarity, the two women must confront the most important lingering question while they sift through memories: Who should take custody of Solveigh’s five-year-old daughter? Directed by Alisa Kolosova. Written by Judith Rose Gyabaah. Produced by Tristan Bähre, Philipp Maron. With Saskia Rosendahl, Svenja Jung, Soma Pysall, Meret Becker.

Labrador — Autopsy of Silence, (Canada) – World Premiere. A murder aboard a freighter shatters the calm of a routine voyage. Inuk mechanic Alupa Tulugak falls under suspicion, leading him into uncharted emotional territory as he navigates the trap of settler justice. Directed, written and produced by Rodrigue Jean. Produced by Patricia Bergeron, Cédric Bourdeau. With Christopher Angatookalook, Alexandre Landry, Gabrielle Poulin B., Jassinth Thiagarajah.

Memorizu, (Japan) – World Premiere. After his father-in-law breaks his leg, Yuta travels to a rural town in Kyushu to lend a hand at the photo studio he runs in this beautiful meditation on memory, time, and the power of images to connect people and family. Directed and written by Miiku Sakanishi. Produced by Masato Date, Yoshiho Fukuoka, Tomoo Tsuchii. With Tasuku Emoto, Moeka Hoshi, Issey Ogata, Masayo Umezawa.

Sad Girlz, (Mexico, Spain, France) – North American Premiere. A striking coming-of-age drama seen through the eyes of two best friends whose bond is put to the test when they have drastically differing reactions to a traumatic experience at a party. Directed and written by Fernanda Tovar. Produced by Daniel Loustaunau, Araceli Velázquez, Carlo D’ursi, Samuel Chauvin. With Rocío Guzmán, Darana Álvarez, Tatsumi Milori, Tomás García Agraz.

Skateboarding Is Not for Girls, (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia) – World Premiere. In this enthralling portrait of a new generation of young women coming of age amidst two worlds, the antiquated patriarchal custom of arranged marriage threatens to separate sisters Adela and Zara. Directed and written by Dina Duma. Written by Lidija Mojsovska, Teona Strugar Mitevska. Produced by Labina Mitevska, Sebastien Delloye, Danijel Hočevar, Vanja Sremac. With Efkjar Abaz, Simonida Selimovič, Džefrina Jašari, Ganimet Abdula.

Stand Up, (Netherlands, Greece) – World Premiere. Vera is a fun-loving 23-year-old until her entire life is upended after an accident leaves her in a wheelchair. Struggling to cope with her new reality, she meets Xander, who helps to show her that being in a wheelchair doesn’t mean she’s stuck. Directed and written by Mari Sanders. Produced by Ineke Kanters, Lisette Kelder. With Lucia Zemene, Daan Buringa, Kendrick Etmon, Hana Hussein.

Summer War, (Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Italy) – World Premiere. Chile, 1989: the Pinochet regime is on the decline and tabletop wargame champion Udo Berger is vacationing with his girlfriend at a coastal resort. When a friend suddenly vanishes, Udo invites a mysterious local to join him for a game in this effortlessly stylish adaptation of Roberto Bolaño’s “The Third Reich.” Directed and written by Alicia Scherson. Produced by Isabel Orellana Guarello, Nicolás Grosso, Juan José López, Pedro Barcia. With Dan Beirne, Lux Pascal, David Gaete, Aline Kuppenheim.

The Tropic Sun and His Eyes, (Haiti) – World Premiere. Traveling on foot, a young man returns to Haiti to reconnect with his estranged father. When a persistent street kid won’t stop following him, Ruben makes a deal: help him find a shortcut, keep some distance, and the boy can stay. Directed, written and produced by Elisee Junior St Preux. Produced by Two Lewis. With Stevenson Jean, Blangue Machiny, Ulrick Remy.

What Is to Come, (Israel, United Kingdom) – World Premiere. After unexpectedly losing her husband, Yehudit has no choice but to start over. In the process, she finds that abrupt and painful detours can lead to bright roads. Directed and written by Ruthy Pribar. Produced by Yoav Roeh, Dana Hoegh, Moshe Edri, Amy Gardner. With Ronit Yudkevitch, Yaakov Zada Daniel, Tovit Adis Semay.

Zejtune, (Malta, Germany, Qatar) – North American Premiere. To sever ties with her homeland once and for all, Mar must traverse Malta to claim her inheritance. Guided by a charismatic, octogenarian troubadour, she finds herself softening to the country’s charms. Directed, written and produced by Alex Camilleri. Produced by Oliver Mallia, Ramin Bahrani. With Michela Farrugia, Nenu Borg, Michael Azzopardi, Frida Cauchi.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

From unexplored worlds to intimate portraits, discover the nonfiction premieres that are set to define the documentary landscape in the year ahead.

American Zoo, (United States) – World Premiere. The Catskill Game Farm was America’s first ever private zoo, fostering beloved childhood memories for a generation before falling into disrepair and closing in 2006. Amongst the rubble, filmmakers discover reels of home movies which would expose a shocking new chapter of the zoo’s history. Directed by Tim Travers Hawkins. Produced by Julia Nottingham, Melanie Archer.

Bang My Box: The Robin Byrd Story, (United States) – World Premiere. Robin Byrd pioneered NYC public access with her cult sex-positive call-in show. Now the larger-than-life 70-year-old champion of free speech, queer visibility, and safe sex reflects on her unique legacy and her hidden, decades-long marriage behind the scenes. Directed by Jyllian Gunther, Stephanie Schwam. Produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Alison Benson, Caroline Waterlow. An HBO Documentary Films release.

Colors of White Rock, (France, Mongolia) – World Premiere. The immersive and deeply cinematic Colors of White Rock follows a determined female truck driver working the mines of Mongolia as she arduously navigates the treacherous Gobi Desert in an endless race to the Chinese border. Directed by Khoroldorj Choijoovanchig. Produced by Tessa Louise Salomé, Luc Sorrel.

The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony, (Pakistan, Canada, United States) – World Premiere. The birth of a gymnastics team in Pakistan provides an inspiring spark of light for a small group of girls on the margins. Executive produced by Mariska Hargitay, The Gymnasts of Fisherman Colony is a lyrical coming-of-age journey as these girls turn their team into a small rebellion. Directed and produced by Habiba Nosheen. Produced by Amar Lohana.

Harvest, (United States) – World Premiere. An emotionally honest perspective of rural life in today’s America, Harvest is a passionate documentary on the Nelson Brothers of Sondheimer, Louisiana, population 200, who are fourth-generation farmers with big dreams facing even bigger obstacles. Directed and produced by Natalie Baszile, Hyacinth Parker. Produced by Trevite Willis.

Jail Time Records, (Cameroon) – World Premiere. The rivetingly intimate Jail Time Records profiles the first prison recording studio on the African continent and three incarcerated artists who express themselves through music. Directed by Dione Roach, Steve Happi. Produced by Dione Roach, Steve Happi, Giacomo Stucchi-Prinetti, Tabs Breese.

Jean-Michel, (United States) – World Premiere. A newly intimate look at one of the 20th century’s most celebrated — and imitated — artists, Jean-Michel Basquiat, from the perspective of the people who knew him best: his family. Co-directed and produced by Quinn Whitney Wilson. Co-directed by Viridiana Lieberman. Produced by Jordan Wynn, Andrew Fried, Harlin Lawal, Lana Barkin.

Kids Like Me, (United States) – World Premiere. The charming Kids Like Me explores the life and aspirations of Oliver, a rambunctious and imaginative preteen growing up with disabilities, who’s an avowed murder-mystery aficionado about to craft the perfect mystery caper. Directed and produced by Cynthia Lowen, Jon Cohrs.

Mexicanamerican, (United States) – World Premiere. Expertly merging old VHS home movies with new family interviews, filmmaker Eddie Sánchez traces his parents’ journey from Mexico to the U.S. in this poignant and affecting documentary debut. Directed by Eddie Sánchez. Produced by Michael Rogerson, Eben Sánchez.

Retrieval, (United States) – World Premiere. If science allowed you to hold onto a piece of someone you lost, would you? When Christina’s fiancé dies suddenly, she faces the unexpected decision of whether or not to carry on his legacy via postmortem sperm retrieval. Directed and produced by Tracy Jarrett. Produced by Rebecca Stern, Emma Moley.

The Siege of Paradise, (Ireland, Switzerland) – World Premiere. The Siege of Paradise cheekily scrutinizes the annual tourist season at Cinque Terre in Italy, “the most beautiful place in the world,” including the arrival of TikTokers and influencers — and the conflict that it generates with locals. Directed by Gar O’Rourke. Produced by Andrew Freedman, Ken Wardrop, Jessie Hayden.

Time Warp, (United States) – World Premiere. 50 years after “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” electrified audiences, a drag theater company in the once-booming mining town of Rock Springs, Wyoming, stages a shadow cast of the cult classic. Led by the charismatic 25-year-old performer Kenny Starling, the determined troupe spotlights the ongoing fight for queer visibility and acceptance in their community. Directed and produced by Allison Berg. Produced by Jen Chaiken, Susan Margolin.

VIEWPOINTS

Viewpoints is Tribeca’s home for audacious stories and fearless filmmaking — a showcase for directors who break rules, bend genres, and carve new cinematic paths.

Árru, (Norway, Sweden, Finland) – Feature Narrative, North American Premiere. When a proposed copper mine threatens the land and livelihood of reindeer herder Maia and her Sámi community, the arrival of a politically powerful uncle brings up long-buried trauma in this lyrical musical-drama. Directed, written and produced by Elle Sofe Sara. Written by Johan Fasting. Produced by Elisa Fernanda Pirir, Mimmi Spång, Jani Pösö. With Sara Marielle Gaup Beaska, Simon Issát Marainen, Ayla Gáren Nutti, Mikkel Gaup.

Crocodile, (New Zealand, Nigeria) – Feature Documentary, North American Premiere. In Kaduna, Nigeria, a group of kids turn a backyard into a sci-fi universe using a single phone and boundless imagination. Filmed over thirteen years, Crocodile follows their homemade film collective as creativity becomes a lifeline and a bold act of rewriting their futures. Directed and produced by The Critics, Pietra Brettkelly.

Crooks, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Genre chameleon Mickey Keating travels to a timeless Chicago for a pulpy, streetwise crime thriller where everyone’s on the take and no one is what they seem. Directed and written by Mickey Keating. Produced by Veronica Barbosa, Eddie Linker, Gregory Thomas. With Angela Trimbur, Chase Williamson, Melora Walters, Keith Kupferer.

Deepfake, (United States, Italy) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. After a breakup, rudderless millennial Jane hires a team of Gen-Z consultants to reinvent her life. But what begins as a makeover soon spirals into a sharp social media satire about image, app culture, and the cost of becoming someone else. Directed and written by Matt Eames. Produced by Federica Mary Lai. With Jessica DiGiovanni, Sophia Lucia Parola, Jocelyn Weisman.

Human Theories, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. New York City and its mélange of residents are the stars of this funny and relatable debut film, featuring intertwined vignettes in which everyone is searching for (and frequently failing to find) ways to connect with one another. Directed, written and produced by Jess Zeidman. Produced by Arno Mokros, Yoko Kohmoto, Tam Sackman. With Joey Dardano, Elise Kibler, Sureni Weerasekera, Sophie Zucker.

The Keeper of the Camphor Tree, (Japan) – Feature Narrative, International Premiere. The inspiring animated feature The Keeper of the Camphor Tree follows the personal metamorphosis of young Naoi who is offered a way out of a life of misfortune on the condition he accepts a mysterious role. Directed by Tomohiko Ito. Written by Taku Kishimoto. Produced by Masanori Miyake, Kazuki Adachi, Go Wakabayashi. With Fumiya Takahashi, Yuki Amami, Asuka Saito, Ryubi Miyase.

Matininó, (Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. A multi-generational family of outspoken Puerto Rican women takes center stage as they conceive and perform fantastical film vignettes as a way to navigate painful pasts in this visually-arresting, kaleidoscopic documentary. Directed and produced by Gabriela Díaz Arp. Produced by Karla Claudio, Guillermo Zouain, Wendy Muñiz.

Micronations, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. From backyard kingdoms to full-blown diplomatic summits, the world’s self-declared kings, queens and emperors invite you in. A whimsical and surprisingly timely documentary about borders, identity and the human need to belong. Directed by Joe Kowalski. Produced by Geoff Yaw, Tom Zavertnik, Adam J. Wilde, Ryan J. Kelly.

Moishe Badhan (or The Tale of a Wedding Entertainer), (Israel, United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. To get the funds to marry off his own child, a disgraced Hasidic wedding-comedian must fight to reclaim his former glory in Gidi Dar’s hilarious caper. Directed and produced by Gidi Dar. Written by Shuli Rand. Produced by Aviv Ben Shlush, Daniel Finkelman, Chaya Amor. With Shuli Rand, Elon Gold, Malky Goldman.

One Woman, One Bra, (Kenya, Nigeria) – Feature Narrative, North American Premiere. After spotting her childhood photo on the cover of a book, Star seeks to learn about her past. Set in a pastoral Kenyan village, Star’s battle for her identity puts her at odds with her community. Directed and written by Vincho Nchogu. Produced by Josh Olaoluwa. With Sarah Karei, Amos Leuka, Irungu Mutu, Norng’aruani Kipuker.

Something You Should Know About Me, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. In this sweet and raunchy trans rom-com, insecure cartoonist Al is faced with his most daunting prompt yet: confess his true feelings for his best friend or risk losing him to a handsome nemesis. Directed and written by Andy Fidoten. Produced by Liza Renzulli, Jz Tinneny, Danny Mendelson. With EJ Marcus, Morgan Sullivan, Sydney Mae Diaz, Yên Sen.

Vanishing Tracks, (Iran, France, Norway, South Korea) – Feature Documentary. US Premiere. Under the Zagros Mountains outside Shiraz, a family of Iranian nomads and their reticent sons investigate the disappearance of twelve sheep while navigating their flock through the modern city of poets in this dreamy documentary. Directed and produced by Hamed Zolfaghari. Produced by Valérianne Boué, Verona Meier, Wonil Lee.

ESCAPE FROM TRIBECA

Featuring the best and wildest genre filmmaking from around the globe, as well as special events and other in-theater surprises, Escape From Tribeca is the Festival’s fan-focused haven for late-night thrills and no-holds-barred cult cinema.

Breeder, (Canada, United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. An eccentric poodle breeder lures a broke college student to her remote ranch with a promise of research funding. But, as he soon learns, there’s a catch. Directed and written by Alex Goyette. Produced by Ian Start, Byron Ashley, Brian Mitchell, K. Asher Levin. With Daniel Doheny, Dot Marie Jones, Maddie Phillips, Tanaya Beatty.

Dante, (Spain) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Responding to an emergency call, a young paramedic unwittingly finds himself thrust into the middle of a war between two crime lords, triggering an escalating series of gruesome twists and turns over the course of one crazy night. Directed, written and produced by Hugo Ruíz. ProducedbyKike Sánchez, Jesús Naudín, Rubén Fernández, Andrés Mendiburen. With Chino Darín, Ester Expósito, Vicente Romero, Enrique Arce.

Death Boom, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Eighty years ago, the “Baby Boom” led to a massive uptick in births. Now, we’re seeing the inevitable end of that surge as those tens of millions of people pass away. This fascinating doc explores the dilemma now facing the funeral industry and the many inventive solutions being pioneered. Directed by Jessica Chandler. Produced by Eli Roth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick.

The Haunting of Pennhurst, (United States) – Feature Documentary, World Premiere. Once a notorious institution for people with disabilities, Pennhurst finally closed after decades of abuse in 1987. Now those doors are reopening, as a group of disabled performers reframe the narrative around the site’s harmful history –– as a haunted house. Directed by Nathan R. Stenberg, Mike Attie, Katarina Poljak. Produced by Daniel J. Chalfen.

Mutter: The Diary of a Mother, (Türkiye) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. Under traumatic circumstances, Gül gives birth to her first child: an inhuman creature. What’s a single mother to do? Protect her newborn, albeit alien-like, offspring by any means necessary, of course. Directed by Alphan Eşeli. Written by Alphan Eşeli. Produced by Ömer Atay, Alphan Eşeli. With Hazar Ergüçlü, Güven Kıraç, Erdeniz Kurucan, Ulvi Kahyaoğlu.

Recluse, (United States) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. After being summoned back to her childhood home to care for her bedridden father, Joan must confront the unearthed demons of her family’s past and contend with the home’s dark, malevolent energy that is both unseen and, much to her horror, seen. Directed by Henry Chaisson. Written by Henry Chaisson. Produced by Josh Lobo, Gillian Cooper, Henry Chaisson, Alex Dandino. With Sasha Frolova, Xander Berkeley, Toby Poser, Mia Vallet.

Turn It Up!, (Canada) – Feature Narrative, World Premiere. An indie rock band struggling to make its mark finds a possible meal ticket in an infectious new guitar riff. Unfortunately, it’s also a cursed melody that just so happens to open a portal to another, much scarier dimension. Directed by Sam Scott. Written by Sam Scott, Gwenlyn Cumyn. Produced by Liv Collins, Jesse Thomas Cook, Mike Gillespie. With Justine Nelson, Gwenlyn Cumyn, Xavier Lopez, Julian Richings.

2026 TRIBECA FESTIVAL SHORTS SELECTION

NARRATIVE SHORT

32 B (Egypt) – North American Premiere. Directed by Mohamed Taher.

A Crime Across Four Landscapes (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Aidan Weaver.

Am I a Bad Person? (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Alanna Longo.

Buckets (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Drew Van Steenbergen.

Child of the Rouge (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Taz F. Stark.

Daddy’s Little Meatball (Australia / United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Yael Grunseit.

DISC (United States) –Directed by Blake Winston Rice.

Brujo (Colombia) – International Premiere. Directed by Juan Zuleta.

Fabric (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Frank Sun.

Fault (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Misha Calvert.

Freestyle (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jordan Britt.

Found&Lost (Austria) – New York Premiere. Directed by Reza Rasouli.

General Admission (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Kaily Morgan Smith.

Greetings from Sumatra (Poland) – North American Premiere. Directed by Karolina Fronik; Marta Kowalska.

Homesick (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Nadia Bedj.

His House, Home (Ireland) – New York Premiere. Directed by Aisling O’Regan Sargent.

I, of an Accident or of love (France) – North American Premiere. Directed by Khalil Cherti.

I Think About Killing You (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Ran Ran Wang.

I’m Not Home (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Elena Parasco.

Imprint (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ran Jing.

Insufficient Fare (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Michael Gugger; Varvara Kanellakopoulou.

Getar Hero (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Teddy Stern.

Holo (Canada) – World Premiere. Directed by Alexander DeSouza.

Kaya (Philippines) – World Premiere. Directed by Isabel Lamers.

Kiloran Bay (United Kingdom) – International Premiere. Directed by Michael Bruce.

Last Minute (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Michael Cusumano.

La Lucha de Lucía (Mexico) – New York Premiere. Directed by Maria Sofia Hernandez.

Odessa (Netherlands) – New York Premiere. Directed by Harald Swinkels.

One Night (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Maggie Brown; Tyler Morris Brown.

Pale Sun (France) – New York Premiere. Directed by Adrian Moyse Dullin; Juwahine Zentar.

Rare Birds (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Lily Weisberg.

Sandy Fannies (Norway) – World Premiere. Directed by Ingrid Runde Saxegaard.

Selah (United States) –World Premiere. Directed by Lara Everly.

She’s Nonbinary (Canada) – New York Premiere. Directed by Jess McLeod.

Sleep Call (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Richer Huynh.

So, Boom (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Abby Pierce.

Stand Clear’ the Closing Doors (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Stacey Sargeant.

The Barbershop (Denmark) – World Premiere. Directed by Diêm Camille.

Ultimatum (Sweden) – World Premiere. Directed by Jean–Luc Mwepu; Désirée Mwepu.

Vultures (France / South Africa) – New York Premiere. Directed by Dian Weys.

Winter Psalm (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Hao Yan.

You Tryna Say You Love Me? (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ty Molbak.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Born To Kill (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Sally Tran.

Cookie, Love (France) – World Premiere. Directed by Sari Arambulo.

Couture To The Max (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Dori Berinstein.

Farm To Fashion (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Oliver Halfin.

Hope (United States / Mexico) – New York Premiere.Directed by Javier Cruz-Ginez.

Listen (United States) –World Premiere.Directed by Taliesin Black Brown.

Mon Taxi (United States / Morocco) – World Premiere. Directed by Meriem Sakrouhi.

NIO KO BOKK (This Belongs to All of Us) (France) – New York Premiere. Directed by David Clancy.

Oscar de la Renta A Life Well Lived (United States / Dominican Republic / Italy / India) – World Premiere. Directed by Richard Kaufman.

Panther Pat (United States)– New York Premiere. Directed by Ashley Brandon.

Paving the Way (United States)– New York Premiere. Directed by Keelan Williams.

Run In Beauty (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Devin Whetstone.

The Baddest Speechwriter of All (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Ben Proudfoot; Stephen Curry.

The Dark Knot at the Center (Portugal / United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Inês Pedrosa e Melo.

The Second Life of Freddie Nole (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Dana Nachman.

Theatre of Dreams (Qatar) – New York Premiere. Directed by Fatma Al-Ghanim.

When the Revolution Doesn’t Come (United States) – Directed by Aurora Brachman.

White Belt (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Branislav Jankic.

ANIMATED SHORT

APART (United States / South Africa) – World Premiere. Directed by Pola Maneli.

Because Today is Saturday (Portugal, France, Spain) – Directed by Alice Eça Guimarães.

ChikaBOOM! (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by c. Craig Patterson.

Dear Upstairs Neighbors (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Connie Qin He.

Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe! (Czech Republic / Slovakia) – North American Premiere. Directed by Andrea Szelesová.

Grounded (New Zealand) – Directed by Chris Callus.

Leg Day (Brazil) – World Premiere. Directed by João Lauro Fonte.

Lost Touch (Switzerland) – North American Premiere. Directed by Justine Klaiber.

Me, Myself, and Mary (United Kingdom / Ireland) – World Premiere. Directed by John Michell.

ROAR (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jesse Weglein.

Saba (France) – World Premiere. Directed by Liron Topaz.

Under the Lake (Spain) – World Premiere. Directed by Juan Carlos Mostaza.

Verse (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Noam Argov.

Violet and Marlowe Rob a Bank (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Wesley Wang.

WHALE 52 – Suite For Man, Boy, And Whale (United States) – Directed by Daniel Neiden.

MUSIC VIDEO

“Animus Ignis” – Shawty Sweat (China) – Directed by Rui Wang; Yu–Ming Huang.

“Archbishop Harold Holmes” – Jack White (United States) – Directed by Gilbert Trejo.

“Beautiful” – Linda Perry (United States) – Directed by Sara Gilbert.

“Elegantly Wasted” – Hermanos Gutierrez X Leon Bridges (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Matt Muir.

“Everyone’s A Star” – 5 Seconds of Summer (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ivy Tellin.

“Fingers Crossed” – The Moth & The Flame (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Rebecca Thomas.

“Grave” – Kid Cudi (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Samuel Bayer.

“Kill Me Fast” – Three Days Grace (United States) – Directed by Jose Lun.

“Long Way To Go” – The What Four (United States) – Directed by Julius Charles Ritter.

“Mr Electric Blue” – Benson Boone (United States) – Directed by Matt Eastin.

“NEW YORK IS DEAD” – LP Giobbi feat. little boots (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Richard Burrowes.