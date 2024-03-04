Glynis Johns (CREDIT: Everett Collection)

Glynis Johns

The Tony-winning actress, best known for playing Jane and Michael Banks’ suffragette mother Winifred in “Mary Poppins,” died at the age of 100 in early January.

Adan Canto attends 2022 Fox Upfront in New York City (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Adan Canto

Adan Canto, best known for starring in Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” and and ABC and later Netflix’s “Designated Survivor,” died Jan. 9 at the age of 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Joyce Randolph

Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton (wife of Ed) on “The Honeymooners,” has died at age 99. She died in her sleep on Jan. 13, her son Randy told TMZ.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Marlena Shaw

Marlena Shaw, the jazz and R&B singer who recorded the definitive version of Ashford and Simpson’s “California Soul,” died Jan. 19 from unknown causes. She was 81.

Norman Jewison attends the 72nd annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Los Angeles (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Norman Jewison

The director of “In the Heat of the Night” and “Moonstruck” died Jan. 20 at his home at the age of 97.

Chita Rivera attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center in New York City (Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

Chita Rivera

Best known for her Broadway roles in “Chicago” and “West Side Story” to name a few, the actress died Jan. 30. She was 91.

Chuck Philips (Courtesy of Los Angeles Times)

Chuck Phillips

Chuck Philips, the renowned Los Angeles Times journalist who made a name for himself by investigating corruption in the music industry, died in January at age 71.

Carl Weathers attends “The Mandalorian” FYC Event at DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood, California (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Carl Weathers

Best known for playing Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise, the actor died Feb. 2. He was 76.

Getty Images

Toby Keith

The country singer, known for hits like “Beer for My Horses” and “As Good as I Once Was,” died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5.

Don Murray and Marilyn Monroe in “Bus Stop” (Credit: Everett Collection)

Don Murray

One of Marilyn Monroe’s last living leading men, the actor, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Oscar in “Bus Stop” (1956), died Feb. 2.

Tom Priestley (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Tom Priestley

The veteran film editor who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the 1972 film “Deliverance,” died on December 25, 2023 at the age of 91.

Kenneth Mitchell/Twitter

Kenneth Mitchell

Kenneth Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and the character of Aurellio on “Star Trek Discovery,” died on Feb. 24.

Richard Lewis (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AFI)

Richard Lewis

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and comedian died Feb. 27 after a battle with Parkinson’s and a heart attack. He was 76.