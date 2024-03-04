Glynis Johns
The Tony-winning actress, best known for playing Jane and Michael Banks’ suffragette mother Winifred in “Mary Poppins,” died at the age of 100 in early January.
Adan Canto
Adan Canto, best known for starring in Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” and and ABC and later Netflix’s “Designated Survivor,” died Jan. 9 at the age of 42 after a private battle with appendiceal cancer.
Joyce Randolph
Joyce Randolph, who played Trixie Norton (wife of Ed) on “The Honeymooners,” has died at age 99. She died in her sleep on Jan. 13, her son Randy told TMZ.
Marlena Shaw
Marlena Shaw, the jazz and R&B singer who recorded the definitive version of Ashford and Simpson’s “California Soul,” died Jan. 19 from unknown causes. She was 81.
Norman Jewison
The director of “In the Heat of the Night” and “Moonstruck” died Jan. 20 at his home at the age of 97.
Chita Rivera
Best known for her Broadway roles in “Chicago” and “West Side Story” to name a few, the actress died Jan. 30. She was 91.
Chuck Phillips
Chuck Philips, the renowned Los Angeles Times journalist who made a name for himself by investigating corruption in the music industry, died in January at age 71.
Carl Weathers
Best known for playing Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise, the actor died Feb. 2. He was 76.
Toby Keith
The country singer, known for hits like “Beer for My Horses” and “As Good as I Once Was,” died of stomach cancer on Feb. 5.
Don Murray
One of Marilyn Monroe’s last living leading men, the actor, who was nominated for the Best Supporting Oscar in “Bus Stop” (1956), died Feb. 2.
Tom Priestley
The veteran film editor who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the 1972 film “Deliverance,” died on December 25, 2023 at the age of 91.
Kenneth Mitchell
Kenneth Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and the character of Aurellio on “Star Trek Discovery,” died on Feb. 24.
Richard Lewis
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and comedian died Feb. 27 after a battle with Parkinson’s and a heart attack. He was 76.
