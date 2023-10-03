-
TheGrill Conference Returns October 4
Available to WrapPRO membersTheGrill
Available to WrapPRO members
-
Why M&A Is on Everyone’s Radar Right Now | PRO Insight
Available to WrapPRO membersTech
Available to WrapPRO members
Hollywood on Strike
-
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes He Almost Scabbed When Trump Lied About His Weight During the Strike (Video)
The ABC host crams in as many recent events as he can into his first “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after five months
-
Seth Meyers Lauds WGA for ‘Very Fair Deal’ in Post-Strike Return: ‘I Missed My Writers’ (Video)
Meyers also does a speed run through the news he missed on “Late Night”
-
Colbert Celebrates Return of His Writers: ‘My Prompter Word Screen Full of Good and Haha’ (Video)
“The Late Show” host also uses the cold open to lightly mock the studios as the reason the WGA strike lasted so long
TheWrap Emmys Magazine
-
How Padma Lakshmi’s Dual Emmy Noms Represent a Career High – and a Turning Point
“I wouldn’t ever have the ability to do ‘Taste the Nation’ so well as I have if it wasn’t for all of the experience that I gained on ‘Top Chef,'” Lakshmi says
-
‘Vanderpump Rules’ EP Reveals When Story Editors Were First Clued Into ‘Scandoval’: Footage ‘Didn’t Make a Lot of Sense to Us’
The Bravo docusoap earned its first two Emmy nominations for its coverage of the cheating scandal
-
‘Primal’ Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Says He Views Season 2 as ‘a Love Triangle’ Between 2 Dinosaurs and a Caveman
“Once we hit that, it’s like, ‘This is going to be the most incredible one,'” he tells TheWrap